Full international cricket schedule for March 2020

India and South Africa will clash against each other in March 2020

After a month full of surprises, cricket fans are looking forward to all the international cricket action that is set to happen in March 2020. There were many surprising moments in February, such as India getting whitewashed by New Zealand in ODIs and Tests and Australia registering record wins over South Africa in T20Is.

With the IPL set to commence in the last week of this month, the international arena will not have many matches in the next two months. Hence, after March ends, there will be a long break in international cricket. This month will feature a lot of ODI matches along with an ICC World Test Championship series.

So, without further ado, let us have a look at the complete international cricket schedule for March 2020:

Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2020

Bangladesh won the only Test match against Zimbabwe

After winning the only Test match of this tour, Bangladesh continued their winning momentum in the ODI series as well. It will be interesting to see if they can replicate the same performance in T20Is.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Schedule

March 1st: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, first ODI, Sylhet

March 3rd: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, second ODI, Sylhet

March 6th: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, third ODI, Sylhet

March 9th: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, first T20I, Dhaka

March 11th: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, second T20I, Dhaka

West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2020

Sri Lanka v West Indies

West Indies' final tour before IPL 2020 will culminate in the first week of March as they will clash with the Lankan Lions in a brief T20I series. The Caribbean team will start as the favorites to win this series.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Schedule

March 4th: Sri Lanka vs West Indies, first T20I, Pallekele

March 6th: Sri Lanka vs West Indies, second T20I, Pallekele

Australia tour of South Africa, 2020

South Africa defeated Australia in the first ODI

The Proteas will look to avenge the T20I series loss against Australia by whitewashing the visitors in the 50-overs format. This will also provide them with a lot of momentum ahead of the India tour.

South Africa vs Australia Schedule

March 4th: South Africa vs Australia, second ODI, Bloemfontein

March 7th: South Africa vs Australia, third ODI, Potchefstroom

Afghanistan vs Ireland in India, 2020

Rashid Khan will hold the key to success for Afghanistan

To strengthen their T20I teams ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, Afghanistan and Ireland will battle it out against each other in a three-match T20I series. All the matches will take place in Greater Noida.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Schedule

March 6th: Afghanistan vs Ireland, first T20I, Greater Noida

March 8th: Afghanistan vs Ireland, second T20I, Greater Noida

March 10th: Afghanistan vs Ireland, third T20I, Greater Noida

England tour of Sri Lanka, 2020

Can England continue their winning momentum in the ICC World Test Championship series?

After thumping South Africa in an away series, England will look to continue their winning momentum when they clash with Sri Lanka in their second away series under the ICC World Test Championship.

Sri Lanka vs England Schedule

March 19th-23rd: Sri Lanka vs England, first Test, Galle

March 27th-31st: Sri Lanka vs England, second Test, Colombo

South Africa tour of India, 2020

Kuldeep Yadav and Virat Kohli may miss the series

South Africa will visit India to play a three-match ODI series in the second week of March. The two teams collided in Tests and T20Is during September 2019 but the ODI series of that tour will be played this month. Top Indian stars may miss this series because of the Asia XI vs World XI match.

India vs South Africa Schedule

March 12th: India vs South Africa, First ODI, Dharamsala

March 15th: India vs South Africa, Second ODI, Lucknow

March 18th: India vs South Africa, Third ODI, Kolkata

New Zealand tour of Australia, 2020

New Zealand v Australia

The Trans-Tasman rivals will meet each other in an ODI series. New Zealand recently whitewashed India in ODIs while the Aussies have lost to India and South Africa this year.

Australia vs New Zealand Schedule

March 13th: Australia vs New Zealand, first ODI, Sydney

March 15th: Australia vs New Zealand, second ODI, Sydney

March 20th: Australia vs New Zealand, third ODI, Hobart

Asia XI vs World XI in Bangladesh, 2020

Faf du Plessis will lead World XI

The historic T20I series between Asia XI and World XI will take place in Bangladesh during the second half of March 2020. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in this series.

Asia XI vs World XI Schedule

March 21st: Asia XI vs World XI, first T20I, Dhaka

March 22nd: Asia XI vs World XI, second T20I, Dhaka

Australia tour of New Zealand, 2020

New Zealand v Australia

The last series before IPL 2020 will feature a battle between the Trans-Tasman rivals. After the ODI series in Australia, both the sides will catch a flight to New Zealand and play the T20I series.

New Zealand vs Australia Schedule

March 24th: New Zealand vs Australia, first T20I, Dunedin

March 27th: New Zealand vs Australia, second T20I, Auckland

March 29th: New Zealand vs Australia, third T20I, Christchurch