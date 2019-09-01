Full international cricket schedule for September 2019

South Africa will visit India in September 2019

September has begun which means that we are just 13 months away from the next big ICC tournament, ICC World T20 2020.

All the top-tier teams will try to play as many T20 matches as they can before the big event and the fans will witness a T20I series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, India and South Africa, 2 T20I tri-series and a T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in this month.

Also, the 4th and 5th Test of the Ashes 2019 will take place in September 2019 while the associate nations will be in action in a tri-series hosted by the United States of America.

The ongoing 2nd Test match between India and West Indies is scheduled to end on 3rd September but apart from that, here are the international matches slated for September 2019

The Ashes, 2019

Ashes Preview

Ben Stokes' greatest Test innings saved England's prestige as the home team levelled the 5-match series at 1-1, with 2 matches to play. It will be interesting to see if England are able to reverse the odds and win the series 3-1 or the Aussies retain the Ashes by winning either of the remaining two matches.

Schedule

September 4th-8th: England vs Australia, fourth Test, Manchester

September 12th-16th: England vs Australia, fifth Test, London

New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2019

Sri Lanka Board President's XI v New Zealand - Tour Match

The Kiwis were successful in drawing the Test series against the hosts Sri Lanka, after losing the first Test match. The two teams will now lock horns in the shortest format of the game and the visitors recently played a practice T20 match against Sri Lanka Board President's XI.

Schedule

September 1st: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, first T20I, Pallekele

September 3rd: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, second T20I, Pallekele

September 6th: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, third T20I, Pallekele

Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh, 2019

Bangladesh will don the numbered whites for the first time

Afghanistan will play their first Test match against Bangladesh. The Afghans had recorded their first Test win versus Ireland and given that they have done well versus the Bangla Tigers in other formats, one can expect them to give the hosts a run for their money.

Schedule

September 5th-9th: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Only Test, Chattogram

United States Tri-Series, 2019

Namibia will battle U.S.A and P.N.G in a tri-series

African nation Namibia will be in action this month as they will lock horns with hosts, the United States of America and Papua New Guinea, in a tri-series which will be played in the ODI format.

Schedule

September 13th: United States of America vs Papua New Guinea, 1st Match, Florida

September 17th: United States of America vs Namibia, 2nd Match, Florida

September 19th: United States of America vs Papua New Guinea, 3rd Match, Florida

September 20th: United States of America vs Namibia, 4th Match, Florida

September 22nd: Namibia vs Papua New Guinea, 5th Match, Florida

September 23rd: United States of America vs Papua New Guinea, 6th Match, Florida

Bangladesh Tri-Series, 2019

Bangladesh will host Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in a T20I Tri-series

After playing a solitary Test match, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will switch jerseys and compete in the most exciting format of the game along with Zimbabwe. As mentioned ahead, this will help all the teams in prepping up for the upcoming mega-event.

Schedule.

September 13th: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st Match, Dhaka

September 14th: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Match, Dhaka

September 15th: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match, Dhaka

September 18th: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 4th Match, Chittagong

September 20th: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 5th Match, Chittagong

September 21st: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 6th Match, Chittagong

September 24th: Final, Dhaka

Ireland Tri-Series, 2019

Ireland will host The Netherlands and Scotland

Ireland will host two Associate European nations in a T20I series which will last for 6 days with 6 T20s taking place with no breaks.

Schedule

September 15th: Ireland vs The Netherlands, 1st Match, Dublin

September 16th: Scotland vs The Netherlands, 2nd Match, Dublin

September 17th: Ireland vs Scotland, 3rd Match, Dublin

September 18th: Ireland vs The Netherlands, 4th Match, Dublin

September 19th: Scotland vs The Netherlands, 5th Match, Dublin

September 20th: Ireland vs Scotland, 6th Match, Dublin

South Africa Tour of India, 2019

South Africa will play a 3-match T20I series against India

The Proteas will return to the cricket field for the first time since their exit from the 2019 World Cup and they will lock horns with Virat Kohli's men in the T20I format. The two teams will battle in the Test format and the ODI format in the month of October.

Schedule

15th September: India vs South Africa, 1st T20I, Dharamsala

18th September: India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, Mohali

22nd September: India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I, Bengaluru

Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan, 2019

Pakistan v Sri Lanka - ODI

Sri Lanka will visit Pakistan to play a 3-match ODI series, followed by a 3-match T20I series against the home team. The Sri Lankan team will tour the country of Pakistan after a long time.

Schedule

September 27th: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Karachi

September 29th: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Karachi

(The remaining matches of the tour will be played in October.)

Which international cricket series are you looking forward towards this month? Share your views in the comments box below.