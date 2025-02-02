Full list of ICC titles won by India

February 2, 2025, will be a date to remember for Indian cricket fans as the Indian team won the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup trophy in Malaysia. Playing under Niki Prasad's captaincy, the Girls in Blue defeated South Africa women's U-19s by nine wickets to become the champions.

It was one of the lopsided finals in multi-nation cricket tournament history. South Africa women's U-19s won the toss and opted to bat first at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. However, the decision backfired as the Indian team bowled them out for just 82 runs in 20 overs.

Gongadi Trisha stole the show by taking three wickets for the Girls in Blue. Vaishnavi Sharma, Aayushi Shukla, and Parunika Sisodia supported her with two scalps each. Later in the match, Trisha scored a magnificent 33-ball 44* to help India become world champions in the women's U-19 category.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Trisha deservedly won the Player of the Match award for her all-round brilliance in Kuala Lumpur. On that note, here's a look at the updated full list of ICC championships won by India.

Complete list of India's ICC trophies

India have won 13 trophies in ICC events so far, with the 1983 World Cup being the first one. 11 out of 13 titles have come in men's events, while the Indian team has won both editions of the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup so far.

Here is the complete list:

- 1983 Men's ODI World Cup

- 2011 Men's ODI World Cup

- 2007 Men's T20 World Cup

- 2024 Men's T20 World Cup

- 2013 Men's Champions Trophy

- 2000 Men's Champions Trophy (shared with Sri Lanka)

- 2000 Men's U-19 World Cup

- 2008 Men's U-19 World Cup

- 2012 Men's U-19 World Cup

- 2018 Men's U-19 World Cup

- 2022 Men's U-19 World Cup

- 2023 Women's T20 World Cup

- 2025 Women's T20 World Cup

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news