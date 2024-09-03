Full list of India Team C players for Duleep Trophy 2024 ft. Ruturaj Gaikwad & Rajat Patidar

The 61st edition of the Duleep Trophy will commence on Thursday, September 5, at Rural Development Trust Stadium "A" in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

This year’s Duleep Trophy will be contested by Team A, Team B, Team C, and Team D, instead of the previous zonal format. The tournament marks the beginning of India’s red-ball domestic season. Some of the nation’s top international cricketers and emerging talents taking part in the competition.

One of the consistent performers for Maharashtra in red-ball cricket, Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead Team C and will be aiming to climb up the ladder for the opener spot in the Indian senior Test squad for the forthcoming Bangladesh Test series.

Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, and Baba Indrajith are the other top and middle-order batters, while Abishek Porel and Aryan Juyal will take care of the keeping duties. Delhi’s Hrithik Shokeen, who picked 17 wickets from seven innings in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season, will take up the all-rounder role.

Unfortunately, Suryakumar Yadav, who was slated to take up a middle-order role, has been ruled out of the first round of the competition after suffering a hand injury during the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Coimbatore.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar and leg-spinner Mayank Markande will share the spin duties. Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, and Gaurav Yadav will form the pace attack.

Haryana medium pacer Anshul Kamboj scalped 17 wickets in 12 innings in the previous Ranji season, while Delh's Himanshu Chauhan scalped 30 wickets in 11 innings.

Puducherry’s Gaurav Yadav, who was Ranji Trophy 2024-25 second leading wicket-taker with 41 scalps, will replace Umran Malik as the latter is suffering from an illness and is not expected to be fit in time.

Team C will lock horns with Shreyas Iyer-led Team D in their opening fixture at Rural Development Trust Stadium "A" in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, from Thursday, September 5.

India Team C squad for Duleep Trophy 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Baba Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

