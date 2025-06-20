Full list of Indian players who made their Test debut on June 20 ft. Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan made his Test debut for India in the first fixture of the five-match series against England on Friday, June 20, at Headingley in Leeds. The southpaw reaped rewards of his strong technique and consistency in the domestic circuit.

It is an honor for every player to get their Test cap, despite the rising popularity of the shortest format. Notably, Sudharsan joined an esteemed list of Indian players who made their Test debuts on June 20.

Let's take a look at the full list of players to kick off their red-ball careers on this date.

#1 Rahul Dravid (1996)

Rahul Dravid's Test debut came on June 20, 1996, against England at Lord's. In his only innings in the game, Dravid played a spirited knock of 95 off 267 as the match eventually ended in a draw.

Rahul Dravid played his last Test match in 2012, after having amassed 13,288 runs in 164 appearances, with 36 centuries and 63 fifties. His best knock of 270 came against Pakistan at Rawalpindi in 2004.

#2 Sourav Ganguly (1996)

Sourav Ganguly also made his Test debut along with Rahul Dravid on June 20, 1996. Ganguly came at No. 3 and impressed with his ability to cope with pressure. The southpaw went on to slam 131 off 301 as India secured a first-innings lead and the game ended as a draw.

Ganguly had an illustrious Test career, where he also led the Indian team in 49 games. He garnered 7,212 runs in 113 games, with 16 centuries and 35 fifties. He registered his top score of 239 against Pakistan at Bengaluru in 2007.

#3 Virat Kohli (2011)

Virat Kohli's Test debut came on June 20, 2011, against the West Indies in Kingston. Kohli failed in the game, returning with scores of 4 & 15. However, the Indian team won the game by 63 runs.

Kohli recently announced his retirement from the longest format of the game, finishing up with 9,230 runs in 123 games. His tally comprised 30 centuries and 31 fifties, with the best knock of 254* coming against South Africa at Pune in 2019.

Moreover, Virat Kohli is the most successful Indian Test captain with 40 wins in 68 games. Under his leadership, India remained the top team from the 2016-17 to the 2020-21 season.

#4 Abhinav Mukund (2011)

Abhinav Mukund made his Test debut alongside Virat Kohli in Kingston. The southpaw returned with scores of 11 & 25 as India won the game by 63 runs.

Mukund could only feature in seven Tests, with his last appearance coming in 2017. The left-hander garnered 320 runs in seven games, with two fifties. Interestingly, Mukund's finest knock of 81 came in his final Test against Sri Lanka, helping India to win by 304 runs.

#5 Praveen Kumar (2011)

Praveen Kumar is another Indian player who made his debut on June 20, 2011, along with Virat Kohli and Abhinav Mukund. The right-arm pacer was an experienced campaigner by this point, having made his ODI debut in 2007.

Praveen bagged six wickets in the game, recording figures of 3/38 and 3/42 in the two innings, respectively, and playing a key role in India's 63-run victory.

Praveen Kumar featured in only six Test matches in his career, all of them coming in 2011. He picked up 27 wickets, with the best match figures of 7/169 coming against England in Nottingham.

#6 Sai Sudharsan (2025)

Sai Sudharsan will bat at No. 3 for the Indian team in the ongoing Test fixture against England at Headingley. Sudharsan has scored 1,957 runs in 29 first-class games at an average of 39.93, with seven centuries and five fifties.

Sudharsan recently emerged as the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2025, with 759 runs in 15 games at an average of 54.21. His current form, traditional strokeplay and adaptability were the key reasons behind his maiden Test call-up.

It is worth noting that Sai Sudharsan has scored 127 runs in three ODIs at an average of 63.50.

