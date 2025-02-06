Full list of ODI matches Virat Kohli missed due to injury ft. IND vs ENG 2025

Virat Kohli missed the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series between India and England due to knee issues. The match is being played on Thursday, February 6, in Nagpur. Captain Rohit Sharma informed about Kohli missing out at the toss before the start of the match.

Virat Kohli has rarely missed a match in his career due to an injury. His extreme fitness levels have seen him turn out for the nation and thus deliver consistently for several years now.

However, there have been the odd occasion where the senior pro has had to sit out owing to an injury. As the former Indian skipper is not playing the first game against England, here are all the instances where he has missed an ODI match in his career due to injury.

Trending

Full list of ODI matches Virat Kohli missed due to injury

#1 1st ODI vs England - London, 2022

Virat Kohli was not a part of the playing XI during the opening ODI of the series against England in London in 2022. The right-hander missed the game following a groin injury which ruled him out. This was the first time that Kohli had missed an ODI game in his career due to injury.

However, his absence did not affect India as they beat the hosts comfortably in what turned out to be a one-sided affair. Bowling first, India bundled England out for just 110 as Jasprit Bumrah led the way with six wickets.

In response, skipper Rohit Sharma slammed an unbeaten 76 off just 58 deliveries to give England no chance whatsoever to come back into the game. Along with Shikhar Dhawan (31*), Rohit ensured an easy win for India by ten wickets as they scaled down the target in just 18.4 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the series as well.

#2 1st ODI vs England - Nagpur 2025

Coincidentally, the only second match that Virat Kohli has missed due to an injury in his ODI career also comes against England. As mentioned earlier, Kohli is not part of the playing XI in the ongoing opening ODI of the three-match series against England in Nagpur.

After skipper Rohit mentioned that Kohli would not be playing at the toss, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), also provided an update that Kohli was not available for selection due to a sore right knee. The former Indian skipper reportedly sustained the knee issue on the night before the first ODI.

Virat Kohli was also seen out on the field during the practice session before the start of the match. However, the star batter was seen with his right knee strapped as he walked out before the game. Young left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal made his ODI debut as Kohli missed out.

The 36-year-old made his ODI debut in 2008. In a 17-year-long ODI career for India, there have thus been only two instances where Kohli has missed out on a match due to an injury.

With the second ODI set to be played on February 9 in Cuttack, India will be hoping that Kohli is fit and takes the field again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news