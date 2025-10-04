Star India batter Shubman Gill has been named the new ODI captain for the Men in Blue. On Saturday, October 4, the BCCI announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match 50-over series against Australia, scheduled to begin on October 19 in Perth.
While Rohit Sharma has been included in the squad, the veteran batter has been relieved of captaincy duties, with Gill appointed as the new leader and Shreyas Iyer named his deputy.
This leadership role is not entirely new for Gill, who currently serves as the Test team captain, with India defeating West Indies in the first Test at Ahmedabad earlier today, and he is also the vice-captain in the T20Is.
With Shubman Gill now elevated as the ODI skipper, here is a complete list of players who have previously led India in the 50-over format.
Full list of Team India's Men's ODI captains ft. Shubman Gill
- Ajit Wadekar (1974): 2 matches, 0 wins, 2 losses, Win% 0
- S. Venkataraghavan (1975-79): 7 matches, 1 win, 6 losses, Win% 14.28
- Bishan Singh Bedi (1975-78): 4 matches, 1 win, 3 losses, Win% 25
- Sunil Gavaskar (1980-85): 37 matches, 14 wins, 21 losses, Win% 37.83
- Gundappa Viswanath (1980): 1 match, 0 wins, 1 loss, Win% 0
- Kapil Dev (1982-92): 74 matches, 39 wins, 33 losses, Win% 52.7
- Syed Kirmani (1983): 1 match, 0 wins, 1 loss, Win% 0
- Mohinder Amarnath (1984): 1 match, 0 wins, 0 losses, Win% 0
- Ravi Shastri (1986-91): 11 matches, 4 wins, 7 losses, Win% 36.36
- Dilip Vengsarkar (1987-88): 18 matches, 8 wins, 10 losses, Win% 44.44
- Krishnamachari Srikkanth (1989): 13 matches, 4 wins, 8 losses, Win% 30.76
- Mohammad Azharuddin (1989-99): 174 matches, 90 wins, 76 losses, Win% 51.72
- Sachin Tendulkar (1996-2000): 73 matches, 23 wins, 43 losses, Win% 31.5
- Ajay Jadeja (1998-99): 13 matches, 8 wins, 5 losses, Win% 61.53
- Sourav Ganguly (1999-2005): 146 matches, 76 wins, 65 losses, Win% 52.05
- Rahul Dravid (2000-07): 79 matches, 42 wins, 33 losses, Win% 53.16
- Anil Kumble (2002): 1 match, 1 win, 0 losses, Win% 100
- Virender Sehwag (2003-2012): 12 matches, 7 wins, 5 losses, Win% 58.33
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2007-18): 200 matches, 110 wins, 74 losses, Win% 55
- Suresh Raina (2010-14): 12 matches, 6 wins, 5 losses, Win% 50.5
- Gautam Gambhir (2010-11): 6 matches, 6 wins, 0 losses, Win% 100
- Virat Kohli (2013-21): 95 matches, 65 wins, 27 losses, Win% 68.42
- Ajinkya Rahane (2015): 3 matches, 3 wins, 0 losses, Win% 100
- Rohit Sharma (2017-2025): 56 matches, 42 wins, 12 losses, Win% 75
- Shikhar Dhawan (2021-22): 12 matches, 7 wins, 3 losses, Win% 58.33
- KL Rahul (2022-23): 12 matches, 8 wins, 4 losses, Win% 66.67
- Hardik Pandya (2023): 3 matches, 2 wins, 1 loss
- Shubman Gill (2025): –
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma enjoyed a highly successful stint as India’s ODI captain, leading the team in 56 matches and securing 42 victories. Under his leadership, India reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup and went on to win the 2025 Champions Trophy, defeating New Zealand in the summit clash.
