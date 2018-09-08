Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ganguly slams Shastri, Indian opener to play County cricket and more - Cricket News Today, 8th September 2018

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.79K   //    08 Sep 2018, 20:23 IST

Ganguly Vijay
Sourav Ganguly and Murali Vijay

Former captain Sourav Ganguly has lashed out at current head coach Ravi Shastri for his bold claims whilst comparing the overseas records of the current Indian team and the sides of the recent past.

Having been dropped from the Test team after a poor start to the England series, Indian opener Murali Vijay has signed with Essex in a bid to revive his game. The 34-year old will be available for the county's remaining three matches in the 2018 season.

Here are all of today's significant news from the cricket world.

Jadeja hopes to play all three formats for India

Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja returned to the Test lineup at the Oval at the expense of Ravichandran Ashwin

Eager to seal the all-rounder's slot in the Indian team, Ravindra Jadeja has expressed an inclination to play all three formats. Currently out of the ODI and T20I teams, the left-arm spinner is hoping to utilise his Test comeback at the Oval as a springboard for more opportunities in the white-ball formats as well.

At the end of play on day one of the fifth Test, Jadeja enthused, "Whenever I get an opportunity to play for India, I will give my best in both aspects batting and bowling. I want to become a trusted member of the team and I can fulfil the all-rounder slot well because I have done it before in the past. It isn't anything new to me. It is a matter of time."

He added, "When you are going through a bad patch, you need to play more and more to regain your old form and touch. So it is possible the more I play international cricket, the better I will perform and will be able to make a comeback in all three formats."

