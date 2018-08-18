Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Gautam Gambhir set to join BJP to contest in Delhi elections

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
5.93K   //    18 Aug 2018, 21:25 IST

England v India: 4th Investec Test - Day One
A picture from Gambhir's last game for India

Imran Khan, a former champion-cricketer, has been sworn in as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan. As the news emerges from the neighbouring country, another cricketer has begun his baby-steps towards a possibly full-fledged political career. He is none other than India's out-of-favour opener, Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir is reportedly all set to start his new innings outside the cricket field by joining the nation's currently ruling political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Dainik Jagaran, which is one of India's most leading daily newspapers, reports that the BJP is eager to give Gautam Gambhir the green signal to contest as their representative in the upcoming Delhi general elections.

Though BJP is at the helm of governance in the nation, their image in the capital city has gone down the drains, especially among the indigenous businessmen and the commoners. The party is now desperately looking to improve their relations with the Delhi people. Peoples like Gambhir are a perfect match for their quest.

Gambhir joins a long list of Indian cricketers who have previously left the sport in favour of politics, representation and legislation duties. Kirti Azad, Mohammad Azharuddin, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Mohammad Kaif, Praveen Kumar, Vinod Kambli and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi are the Indian cricket stars to have previously done the same.

Across the various parts of the world, Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Imran Khan have also made their mark in politics in their respective nations - Imran now going on to become the Pak Prime Minister as well.

Gambhir last represented India in a Test match in 2016. He has not featured in a limited overs encounter since 2012. The Delhi-based southpaw was instrumental in helping India win T20I World Cup 2007 and World Cup 2011. He played solid knocks in both the finals.

He has also led Kolkata to two IPL titles. This season, he was leading the Delhi Daredevils, but after repeated losses, he stepped down as captain from the side. Since then, he has not featured in IPL matches too.

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
