Gautam Gambhir takes to Twitter; slams 'certain' DDCA officials for trying to block Navdeep Saini's Delhi inclusion

In his tweet, he has taken the names of Bishen Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan.

Manish Pathak News 12 Jun 2018

Gambhir takes on DDCA

Veteran Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir is a man who always speaks his mind and never minces his words.

After the selection of Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini for the Indian Test team, the left-hander took to Twitter and slammed 'few officials' in the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) for trying to block the entry of the young man, citing his domicile status.

It has to be mentioned here that Saini hails from Haryana and faced a lot of resistance from DDCA officials, but Gambhir stood for him and fought for his inclusion.

In his tweet, he has taken names of Bishen Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan and questioned their wisdom in trying to prevent Saini from playing for Delhi.

My ‘condolences’ to few DDCA members, @BishanBedi @ChetanChauhanCr on selection of ‘outsider’ Navdeep Saini to India squad. Am told black armbands are available in Bangalore too for INR 225 per roll!!! Sir, just remember Navdeep is an Indian first then comes his domicile @BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 12, 2018

Saini too has always maintained that he owes everything in his career to the support of Gambhir.

"Gautam bhaiya told me 'Jaise tennis ball sedalta hai, waise hi dal. Koi tension nahi. Baaki sabtheek ho jayega (Just bowl like you bowl with a tennis ball. Everything will fall in place)'. I did what he told me and today I am here because of him. I don't know whenever I speak about Gautam Gambhir, I get emotional," Saini told PTI after his inclusion.

There are reports that Gambhir was convinced about Saini after watching him bowl in the nets for only 15 minutes and pitched his name to the higher officials, who were reluctant to take his case forward which even led to bad blood between the captain and the selectors.

"I remember every tiny little thing. I know what Gautam bhaiya had to go through to convince selectors that I was good enough to play for Delhi. Not to forget Ashish Nehra, Mithun Manhas, Sumit Narwal, who all stood by me. In fact, after first few matches, he (Gambhir) said that if I keep working hard at every practice session, I will play for India. He saw in me before I realized myself. Today when I look back about those days, I smile," Saini said about the role of other individuals in his career.

However, after this outburst, it will be very interesting how these DDCA officials react to the statements made in the near future.