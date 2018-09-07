Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Gavaskar infuriated by Nair's exclusion from the playing XI for 5th Test 

Raina Singh
ANALYST
News
930   //    07 Sep 2018, 22:17 IST

Nair
Nair was excluded from India's playing XI for the fifth Test

India's team selection tactics have yet again come under scrutiny after the team management's decision of picking Hanuma Vihari ahead of Karun Nair as the replacement of Hardik Pandya for the fifth Test. Team India decided to play with an extra batsman in the last Test but to the surprise of many Hanuma Vihari was preferred over Karun Nair

While Nair was initially picked in the squad, Vihari was included only after the first three Tests. Nair was also in the team that played the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Nair had a fabulous start to his Test career as he became only the second Indian batsman to score a triple century. But following some poor returns against Australia, he was dropped from the side. However, Nair has had a fruitful Ranji season playing for Karnataka. The right-hand batsman was given the captaincy of the India A side that toured England. He played some useful knocks for India A and was thus selected in the national side for the 5-match Test series. 

On the other hand, Vihari was selected in the squad for the last two matches at the expense of Kuldeep Yadav. However, he was selected in the side as a backup for Virat Kohli who had some fitness issues. Vihari has entered the side at the back of a sensational Ranji season and some impressive knocks for India A.  

The decision to exclude Nair has triggered a lot of criticism with former great Sunil Gavaskar leading the charge. 

Gavaskar said once the playing XI was out 

"There is no argument that is going to ever satisfy me. What has Karun Nair done not to get in? I know he has not been your favorite player. You don't want to pick him. He scores a triple hundred. You leave him out (for allrounder Jayant Yadav in Pune). He fails in a couple of games (in the home series against Australia). You leave him out. You have brought him back in the team. It could be the selectors who have brought him back. The team management probably doesn't want him. And that's why they haven't given him the opportunity to play in this game."

Gavaskar further added that Nair has shown a lot of promise and he should have been picked ahead of Vihari. 

"How many Indians have got triple hundreds? Virender Sehwag twice and Karun Nair once. You don't give that man an opportunity. So what are you trying to tell him? 'Look we don't think you are a good player?'" Gavaskar added. 

"All the best to Hanuma Vihari. I really wish him well. Karun Nair has every right to ask the team management what he has done wrong. He deserves an answer. 'Why am I not picked?' If you are going to pick an extra batsman, which they should have done from the first Test itself, and if you haven't given him the opportunity, he deserves an answer."

Gavaskar had previously questioned India's lack of practice matches before the Test series and Hardik Pandya's role in the side. Moreover, the Indian team management has received a lot of flak for their team selections.

Other cricket experts like Harsha Bhogle, Aakash Chopra and Subramaniam Badrinath have also expressed their concern about Nair's exclusion on twitter. 

Nair has been with the team since the start of the series, and he will be mighty disappointed to be on the sidelines again. The Indian team has already lost the series and is suffering from poor form, controversial selections like this might just add to the trouble. 


Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
