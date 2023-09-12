GAW vs JT Prediction: Who will win CPL 2023 Match No. 25?

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs are set to lock horns in the 25th match of the CPL 2023. The match will take place on Wednesday, September 13, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The Warriors, led by Imran Tahir, have simply been unstoppable thus far in the tournament. They are placed second in the table with 11 points and a net run rate of +2.110, thanks to wins in five out of six matches. In fact, the Warriors remain the only unbeaten team in the championship until now.

If they beat the Tallawahs, they will get back to the No.1 spot in the points table by displacing Kieron Pollard’s Trinbago Knight Riders. They will go into the game after beating the Barbados Royals by three runs on Sunday, September 10, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

With six runs to defend off the last over, Gudakesh Motie gave away only two runs and helped the Warriors snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

The Tallawahs, on the other hand, looked like one of the teams to beat early in the tournament. After winning their first two completed matches, they have lost four games in a row.

Placed fifth in the table with five points and a net run rate of -0.235, the Tallawahs will need something inspirational to turn their fortunes around. They will go into the game after losing to the Knight Riders by seven wickets last Saturday, September 9.

CPL 2023, GAW vs JT Prediction: Can the Tallawahs beat the Warriors?

Guyana Amazon Warriors will start the match as favorites without a shred of doubt. The Tallawahs have struggled so far and will need to pull off something spectacular to get the better of the Warriors, who have not put a foot wrong until now.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win the 25th match of the CPL 2023.

Poll : Who will win the GAW vs JT match? Guyana Amazon Warriors Jamaica Tallawahs 0 votes