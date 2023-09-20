GAW vs TKR Prediction: Who will win CPL 2023 Qualifier 1?

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders are set to lock horns in Qualifier 1 of the CPL 2023. The match will take place on Wednesday, September 20, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The Warriors, led by Imran Tahir, have been the standout team of the tournament without a shred of a doubt. They finished the league stage at the top of the table with 17 points and a net run rate of +1.725, thanks to wins in eight out of 10 matches.

They defeated the Barbados Royals by 88 runs in their last league game. After being put in to bat first, the Warriors racked up a massive score of 226 for the loss of seven wickets. Shai Hope was the standout batter for them with his knock of 106 runs off 44 balls, with nine fours and eight sixes.

Thereafter, the Warriors restricted the Royals to 138 for the loss of six wickets. Skipper Tahir was on top of his game after he picked up three crucial wickets of Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, and Jason Holder.

The Knight Riders, led by Kieron Pollard, on the other hand, finished second with 13 points and a net run rate of +0.903, courtesy of wins in six out of 10 matches. They lost to the Warriors by six wickets in their last league match.

Keacy Carty scored 83 runs off 49 balls with seven fours and four sixes, but his valiant efforts could not pay dividends.

CPL 2023, GAW vs TKR Prediction: Can the Knight Riders beat the Warriors?

Both teams have strong batting lineups at their disposal. Hence, the team batting second should be able to win the match in Guyana. The winner of the match will qualify for the final to be played on Sunday, September 24.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this CPL 2023 match.

