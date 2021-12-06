“He’ll bowl them out in an hour and a half” - Geoffrey Boycott feels James Anderson can wreak havoc in pink-ball Test during Ashes 

Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott reckons James Anderson can inflict massive damage on Australia if he gets to bowl during nighttime in the pink-ball Test during the Ashes.

The latest edition of the Ashes will begin with the 1st Test at the Gabba in Brisbane from December 8. The second match of the series will be a day/night encounter at the Adelaide Oval, which will be played from December 16 to 20.

Previewing the Ashes for The Barmy Army, Boycott said England could gain an advantage over Australia if they can somehow get Anderson to bowl at the right time. The former cricketer commented:

“Whoever get the pink ball… it moves around a bit more, and certainly does when nighttime comes - its a day/night Test. If you can manoeuvre the game so that Anderson can bowl at night, he’ll bowl them out in an hour and a half. He’ll be unplayable.”

Australia are yet to lose a pink-ball Test at home. The last time they played a day/night encounter in Adelaide, in December 2020, they rolled over India for 36 in the second innings and won the Test by eight wickets.

Ben Stokes is the crucial factor: Geoffrey Boycott backs all-rounder to make impact in the Ashes

The upcoming Ashes will also mark experienced all-rounder Ben Stokes' return to international cricket after a mental health break. Stokes skipped the home series against India as well as the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Stressing on Stokes’ importance to England’s fortunes in the Ashes, Boycott said:

“Ben Stokes is the crucial factor. Not because he is a great player - he is. As a batsman, who can bowl a bit and catch, his enthusiasm is infectious. He adds balance to the team.”

Sharing tips for the England team, the 81-year-old urged the bowlers to maintain pressure with tight lines and asked the batters to spend time out in the middle. Boycott elaborated:

“(For bowlers) Create pressure. Australians like to score. Because they play on good pitches, they are used to scoring runs and not being tied down. You’ve got to tie them down. (For batters) You must concentrate. You’ve got to have tunnel vision. Focus on the bowling only. Patience, concentration and, above all, stay in. You can’t make runs in the pavilion.”

The 2019 Ashes series was squared 2-2. However, Australia retained the urn by virtue of having won the previous edition.

