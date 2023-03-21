"Getting Jasprit Bumrah back is vital" - Aaron Finch on India's chances in 2023 World Cup

Former Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch reckons that Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion will be critical to India's chances in the 2023 World Cup. Finch feels Bumrah's presence gives India a genuine wicket-taking option.

The right-arm paceman has not played international cricket since September and has struggled to recover from a long-standing back injury. He is racing to be fit for the World Cup and will miss IPL 2023 and the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.

Speaking to the Times of India, the Victorian said:

"I think getting Jasprit Bumrah back is vital for India. He is the best in the world when he is up and running. So, if he is not available, that will probably lead to a hole in the innings in terms of wicket-taking ability because he is so dangerous.

However, Finch, who retired from international cricket a few months ago, believes India have all their bases covered ahead of the tournament and it will come down to execution.

"But if the Indian opening combination, gets a good platform, then the rest of the team can be aggressive. There is power in the middle order with Hardik and Sky being there. There are not many weaknesses in the Indian team. They have got great spin options and very good fast bowlers. What will come down to in the World Cup will be execution on a particular day - a spell from a particular bowler or an innings from a batsman."

The Men in Blue have stumbled in the knockout stages of global events in the past few years and last won an ICC Trophy in 2013. Hence, they will have a point to prove during the 2023 World Cup on home soil.

"Glenn Maxwell will be a huge player" - Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell. (Credits: Getty)

When asked about Australia's X-factor in the World Cup, the 36-year-old earmarked Glenn Maxwell due to his all-round abilities. He also feels Travis Head and David Warner can set things in motion quite well, adding:

"Glenn Maxwell will be a huge player because of his ability to bat, bowl, and field. His versatility is crucial for the Australian team. I think the opening combination with the bat of David Warner and Travis Head will be a huge factor too. If they set a good platform, then the middle order and lower order can do so much."

Australia have the most 50-over World Cup titles, having won five, with their last win coming in 2015.

