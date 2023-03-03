GG vs MI, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

It is almost time now for the big revolution to take place in women’s cricket around the world. After a long wait, the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) has taken a big step to start the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The WPL is a franchise league, comprising five teams who will compete over the course of three weeks for the title. Having witnessed how the Indian Premier League (IPL) changed cricket all over the country, the WPL is also expected to do the same.

There will be a total of 20 league games, followed by the Eliminator and the final, scheduled to take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 26. The opening game of the WPL 2023 will see the Gujarat Giants (GG) lock horns with the Mumbai Indians Women (MI) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

World Cup Winner Beth Mooney has been handed the responsibility of leading the Giants in the competition, with Sneh Rana being appointed as her deputy.

The likes of Ashleigh Gardner, Deandra Dottin and Harleen Deol form a formidable batting line-up and they are a team to look forward to in the tournament. They will be looking to start the WPL 2023 on a winning note.

Mumbai Indians successfully bid for a team in the Women’s Premier League. They had a very good auction, grabbing some superstars of the game.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been named the captain of the side. They have got plenty of all-rounders in their side and the onus will be on Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr to step up and perform in the inaugural edition of the WPL.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Details:

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women, Match 1, Women’s Premier League 2023

Date and Time: Match 4 2023, Saturday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters can start playing their strokes freely once they spend some time in the middle.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mumbai on Saturday is expected to range between 26 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women Probable XIs

Gujarat Giants

Beth Mooney will be looking to lead by example in the first game on Saturday.

Probable XI

Beth Mooney (c &wk), Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Deandra Dottin, Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi/Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia

Mumbai Indians Women

Harmanpreet Kaur will be eager to start the campaign on a positive note.

Probable XI

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Sonam Yadav,

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Prediction

Two heavyweights will lock horns in the opening game of WPL 2023. With both sides having plenty of experienced players in their ranks, an exciting contest is on the cards.

Mumbai Indians look like a settled unit, with plenty of all-rounders who could make a difference. They are expected to start the competition on a winning note.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women to win this clash.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : Beth Mooney to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes