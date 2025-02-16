GG vs UPW, WPL 2025: Kotambi Stadium, Baroda, pitch history and T20 records

Gujarat Giants will host UP Warriorz at the Kotambi Stadium on Sunday, February 16. It is the second home game of the WPL 2025 season for the Giants, who lost their first match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on February 14.

Ad

The Giants will be keen to open their account in the tournament, having made too many errors in their fixture against RCB. UP Warriorz, meanwhile, will be determined to start their campaign on a winning note.

Before the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriors match starts, here's a look at the pitch history and WPL records at the Kotambi Stadium in Baroda.

Kotambi Stadium, Baroda WPL records

Baroda has played host to two WPL games, with the team batting second winning twice. The dew factor played a big role, especially in the first game, which is why the captain winning the toss will almost certainly opt to bat second.

Ad

Trending

Here are some crucial stats to know from the previous WPL matches played in Baroda:

Matches played: 2

Won by teams batting first: 0

Won by teams batting second: 2

Highest team total: 202/4 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants, 2025

Lowest team total: 164 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 2025

Highest successful run-chase: 202/4 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants, 2025

Highest individual score: 80* - Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) vs DC, 2025

Best bowling figures: 3/34 - Annabel Sutherland (DC) vs MI, 2025

Ad

Average first innings score: 183.

Kotambi Stadium, Baroda pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcast live from Baroda before Deepti Sharma and Ash Gardner walk out for the toss. The pitch has been excellent for batting in the first two matches. Fans can expect another high-scoring clash in WPL 2025, with a batter-friendly surface likely be on offer for this fixture as well.

Kotambi Stadium, Baroda last WPL match

Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by two wickets in the last WPL game played on this ground. The Mumbai-based franchise were bowled out for 164 in 19.1 overs despite an unbeaten 80-run knock from Nat Sciver-Brunt. In response, DC reached 165/8 on the last ball of the game.

Ad

The batters hit a total of seven sixes in the match, while 18 wickets fell in 39.1 overs. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 164 (Nat Sciver-Brunt 80*, Annabel Sutherland 3/34) lost to Delhi Capitals 165/8 (Shafali Verma 43, Amelia Kerr 2/21) by 2 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️