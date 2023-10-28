"Give your dreams all you’ve got" - Riyan Parag posts motivational message after shattering record for most consecutive T20 half-centuries

Assam captain Riyan Parag delivered a stunning knock during the team's 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali fixture against Kerala at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Friday, October 27.

The talented youngster continued his stellar form, remaining unbeaten on 57 to help his team secure a two-wicket victory in the encounter. Notably, with this knock, Parag became the first-ever batter to score six consecutive half-centuries in T20 cricket.

After achieving the significant milestone, Parag took to social media to share a motivational message. He wrote:

"Give your dreams all you’ve got and you’ll be amazed at the energy that comes out of you. Straight to the gym now xd."

Parag has received widespread praise for his consistent performances in the ongoing season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 21-year-old is currently the leading run-scorer of the edition, having chalked up 440 runs in seven outings at an average of 110.00. He has scored at a fantastic strike rate of 192.98.

Riyan Parag and Co. chased down Kerala's 128-run target with two wickets in hand

Riyan Parag won the toss for Assam and elected to field first. The Assam bowlers did a brilliant job with the ball, restricting Kerala to 127/6 in 20 overs.

Mrinmoy Dutta and Avinov Choudhury shared two wickets apiece, while Riyan Parag and Sibsankar Roy finished with one wicket each. Abdul Basith's crucial unbeaten knock of 46 helped Kerala post a respectable total.

Assam found themselves in a precarious position during the run chase as they were reeling at 101/8 in 18 overs. However, Parag showcased great composure under pressure to take his team home.

It is worth mentioning that this is Kerala's maiden defeat in the tournament. With five wins from seven matches, Assam finished third in Group B at the end of the group stage. Kerala, on the other hand, are the table-toppers of the group with six victories.