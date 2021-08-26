England's three most famous and come-from-behind victories at Headingley

There's something magical that England produce at the Headingley ground at times. Though England have suffered some unforgettable losses in Leeds, the hosts have also scripted a few stunning wins. Out of the 77 Tests played by England at the venue, 34 have resulted in their victories.

But England have also lost 35 at the ground - more than they have won. And the Three Lions would not want it to be 36 in the third Test against India. Instead, they are in dire need of that 'magic' to storm back into the five-match series. Hence, there can be no better venue than captain Joe Root's home ground.

On the last two occasions in Headingley, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes played defining roles with the bat when England needed the most. But unlike then, Root now remains shorn of most of his trusted lieutenants, including Stokes. Even then, can the hosts find the resolve and replicate one of those never-before-seen wins?

As England and India prepare for the Headingley battle, we take a look at the former's few of the best victories at the venue.

Edited by Rohit Mishra