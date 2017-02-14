Glenn McGrath advises Australian bowlers ahead of India tour

The legendary seamer weighs in with his thoughts for the Australian bowling unit.

Glenn McGrath had a number of fierce battles with India over the years

What’s the story?

The Australian cricket team arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday ahead of a 4-match Test series that gets underway on the 23rd of February in Pune. With the Indian cricket team looking stronger than ever and on the cusp of eternal greatness after 19 Tests unbeaten, former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has advised his team to stem the flow of runs while also having a different strategy on each wicket.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, he said, "In the sub-continent, you don't have that bounce, you don't have that seam, you don't have that carry. The new ball will still carry through quite well, so you're looking to take wickets caught in the slips, caught behind with the new ball. Then you go through a patch when the ball really does nothing – it's not carrying through, it's not reverse swinging, so then you really have to dot it up (stop the scoring)”

The context

Speaking recently before the one-off Bangladesh Test, Indian captain Virat Kohli mentioned that his biggest learning as captain of the Indian team was when to attack and when to play more defensive cricket.

His sentiment has been echoed by the legendary Australian bowler who also recognized the need to stem the flow of runs and remaining patient in crucial sessions of matches.

The details

Australia have named 5 spinners in their squad for the 4 matches in India, but going by what McGrath said, he still believes that the pacers will have to do the majority of the damage for the Australians.

He went on to say that Mitchell Starc will be the team’s major weapon while attacking India. Another factor he wanted the team to note was that each wicket would behave differently in India, and they will have to constantly adapt how they bowl.

The four Tests will take place in Pune, Bangalore, Ranchi and Dharamshala. While one can expect a flat deck at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, a more neutral surface that might assist seamers in expected in Dharamshala and thus adds weight to what the pacer said.

Sportskeeda’s take

Glenn McGrath makes a valid point but it would be tough to imagine the Australian pacers outperforming their spinners. India have been shaky at the top of the order lately and it does give a chance for the likes of Starc and Hazlewood to pick up a few early wickets.

Along with stemming the flow of runs, it is imperative for the likes of Nathon Lyon, Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson to chip in with the wickets as well.