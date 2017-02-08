Glenn McGrath instructs Australian fast-bowlers to have 'subtle variations' when bowling in India

The Australian legends asked the bowlers to stop easy runs and that it will reward them eventually.

by Tejas V News 08 Feb 2017, 18:01 IST

Glenn McGrath took 72 wickets in a just 19 Test matches in the sub-continent with an average of 23.02

What’s the story

Australian bowling great Glenn McGrath has offered his piece of advice to visitors’ quickies Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

In an exclusive interview with cricket.com.au, he said, "Ninety-nine times out of a hundred it's still hitting the deck, hitting the top of off-stump. A lot of people think that must be easy, but it's a slightly different length on every wicket. There's not going to be two wickets where it's just the same length, so you have to adjust to the conditions and that's where I felt I could adjust quite well."

In case you didn’t know..

Glenn McGrath was a part of the 2004 Test team which is the only Australian team to have defeated India in a series at home. He along with Jason Gillespie provided timely breakthroughs for the Australians and Gillespie ended up with 20 wickets in the tour.

McGrath has played a total of eight Tests in India and has bagged 33 wickets at an excellent average of 21.30. He is currently the head of MRF Pace Foundation based in Chennai.

The heart of the matter

McGrath advised his country’s fast bowling duo of Starc and Hazlewood to have ‘elusive’ variations. McGrath explained that there will be movement and carry with the new ball but after the first few overs the bowlers will have to hit the deck hard on the off stump line. He also asked the Australians to work on the ball and ensure that it can reverse as early as possible.

Hazlewood who had struggled in the sub-continent conditions was praised by McGrath. He asked Hazlewood to continue hitting the right areas and asked him to give more thought on the bounce rather than just the swing of the ball.

McGrath also complimented the Hazlewood’s partner and also the fastest bowler in the Australian squad-Mitchell Starc. He said Starc’s ability to consistently clock above 145 kph and his control on fuller length deliveries will be key in inducing false strokes by the batsmen.

He had a quick suggestion for the batting unit as well. He asked the batsmen to practice playing the sweep shot in order to counter the Indian spinners. He adduced Matthew Hayden for his high success rate in the sub-continent because of the sweep shot in his armoury.

McGrath now joined Ricky Ponting, Kevin Pietersen, and Kane Williamson to advise the Australian team with ‘specific’ inputs.

What’s next?

The tour commences on 23rd of February when Australia face India in the first Test in Pune. The Australian team has been advised and guided by many cricketers who have tasted success in sub-continent. Captain Steve Smith will bank heavily on his bowlers to achieve any success against the top-ranked team in the world.

Sportskeeda’s take

It will be very difficult to execute the plans if you are playing a Test match in India for the first time. Most of the Australians are playing their first Test series in India and hence it could just give India an upper hand to the Indians to extend their unbeaten run and eventually clinch the series.