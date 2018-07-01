Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Global Canada T20, Toronto Nationals vs Edmonton Royals, 3rd Match: 5 Talking Points

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
148   //    01 Jul 2018, 03:52 IST

In the third game of the tournament, Sohail Tanvir-led Edmonton Royals (EDR) who were playing their first game of this tournament won the toss and opted to field first. They started excellently as they nipped out the top 4 Toronto Nationals (TTN) batsmen cheaply and were in command at 33/4.

But a very good rear-guard knock from Nitish Kumar and contributions from Kieron Pollard and Darren Sammy along with a flourishing finish from Mohammad Naveed helped TTN to get to 169/7.

Chasing 8.50 runs per over, EDR were off to a phenomenal start as they fetched 93 runs in the powerplay to almost kill the game. Luke Ronchi struck an attractive and attacking 18-ball 47 (he was on 39 off 11 balls at one point). Andre Fletcher then took over after Ronchi’s dismissal as he scored an unbeaten 68 and led EDR to an 8-wicket win. 

#5 Canadian skipper Nitish Kumar top scores for TTN with 55

Image result for Canadian cricketer Nitish Kumar
Canadian star cricketer Nitish Kumar

There are quite a few stars around whom headlines can be created in this Global T20 Canada tournament. However, some of the local players and a few unknown players will tend to do well and come in the spotlight.

In this game, Canada’s cricket team skipper Nitish Kumar was the top-scorer as he struck a very good 37-ball 55. He started with a bang as he got off the mark with a six over mid-wicket after facing 3 dot balls. That was just the beginning as he kept going from his end and also shared a good 56-run stand with Kieron Pollard.

In his 37-ball stay at the crease, he hit 4 fours and 3 sixes which helped TTN get back on track. 

Page 1 of 5 Next
Global T20 Canada 2018 Toronto Nationals Cricket Team Edmonton Royals Cricket Team Steven Smith Luke Ronchi
