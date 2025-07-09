Global Super League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Global Super League is all set for its second edition, with Cricket West Indies (CWI) hosting the tournament from Thursday, July 10, to Saturday, July 19.

A total of 11 games will be played among five teams at the Providence Stadium, Guyana in the single round-robin format, with each side playing a total of four games. The top two teams in the league stage will qualify for the final, which will be held on July 19.

In the inaugural edition of the competition held last year, Rangpur Riders clinched the trophy by defeating Victoria by 56 runs in the final. Soumya Sarkar, with his knock of 86, was awarded the POTM and also the POTS for finishing as the top scorer in the season.

Only two teams are returning for the second edition, Guyana Amazon Warriors and the defending champions Rangpur Riders. The other participants are Central Districts from Super Smash, Dubai Capitals from ILT20, and Hobart Hurricanes from the Big Bash League (BBL). They won their respective leagues' latest edition to earn qualification for the second edition of the Global Super League.

The presence of international stars like Moeen Ali, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammed Nabi, and Rovman Powell will attract eyeballs. The competition promises to deliver high-quality cricket.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Global Super League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings

Thursday, July 10

Match 1 - Central Districts vs Dubai Capitals, 7:30pm IST (10am Local)

Friday, July 11

Match 2 - Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders, 4:30am IST (7pm Local)

Match 3 - Dubai Capitals vs Hobart Hurricanes, 7:30pm IST (10am Local)

Saturday, July 12

Match 4 - Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Central Districts, 4:30am IST (7pm Local)

Sunday, July 13

Match 5 - Hobart Hurricanes vs Rangpur Riders, 7:30pm IST (10am Local)

Monday, July 14

Match 6 - Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Dubai Capitals, 4:30am IST (7pm Local)

Wednesday, July 16

Match 7 - Central Districts vs Hobart Hurricanes, 4:30am IST (7pm Local)

Match 8 - Dubai Capitals vs Rangpur Riders, 7:30pm IST (10am Local)

Thursday, July 17

Match 9 - Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hobart Hurricanes, 4:30am IST (7pm Local)

Match 10 - Central Districts vs Rangpur Riders, 7:30pm IST (10am Local)

Saturday, July 19

Final - TBA vs TBA, 4:30am IST (7pm Local)

Global Super League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Global Super League 2025 on the Fancode app and website.

Global Super League 2025: Full Squads

Central Districts

Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Will Clark, Tom Bruce, Dean Foxcroft, Jayden Lennox, Dane Cleaver, Curtis Heaphy, Matthew Forde, Blair Tickner, Toby Findlay, Angus Schaw, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Saud Shakeel, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Johnson Charles, Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Imran Tahir, Mark Adair.

Dubai Capitals

Rovman Powell, Shakib Al Hasan, Jordan Johnson, Qais Ahmad, Sediqullah Atal, Jesse Bootan, Gulbadin Naib, Kadeem Alleyne, Niroshan Dickwella, Zeeshan Naseer, Kaleem Sana, Dominic Drakes, Farhan Khan, Aryaman Varma, Said Shah.

Rangpur Riders

Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Ibrahim Zadran, Yasir Ali, Khawaja Nafay, Kyle Mayers, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abu Hider Rony, Harmeet Singh, Nurul Hasan, Mahidul Ankon, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rakibul Hasan, Kamrul Islam, Akif Javed, Azmatullah Omarzai.

Hobart Hurricanes

Mac Wright, Tim Ward, Mohammad Nabi, Odean Smith, Mohammad Nawaz, Raf MacMillan, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Sahibzada Farhan, Marcus Bean, Billy Stanlake, Jackson Bird, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Fabian Allen, Usama Mir.

