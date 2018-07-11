Global T20 Canada, CWI B Team vs Montreal Tigers, 16th Match, Round 2: 5 Talking Points

Sahil Jain ANALYST 11 Jul 2018, 01:48 IST

The round two of the Global T20 Canada got underway as the table toppers CWI B Team squared off against the bottom-placed Montreal Tigers. After winning the toss, MNT skipper Lasith Malinga inserted CWIB into bat first.

Malinga led from the front as he provided the early breakthrough before Sandeep Lamichhane’s spell of 3/31 helped the Tigers restrict CWIB to 162. Shamar Springer top-scored with a fluent and good-looking 62 and he was the one who held the innings together.

Sunil Narine then came and scored a blistering 61 and almost killed the chase. Moises Henriques, Sikandar Raza and Najibullah Zadran contributed as the Tigers won their second game and ended the season on a positive note.

#5 Lasith Malinga once again gets an early wicket and continues his good form

Once again in this game, Malinga was at the top of his game. The 34-year-old Sri Lankan great got rid of Sherfane Rutherford in the first over. It was a quick, fast yorker and Rutherford was late in getting his bat down as he saw his off-stump knocked out. Malinga had once again given the Tigers an early wicket.

The Tigers’ skipper also came back and finished the innings well as he gave away just 10 runs in his final two overs to end with figures of 1/22. It’s been more than 10 months since Lasith Malinga last played an international game for Sri Lanka. However, in this Global T20 Canada tournament, he's been at the top of his game.

He has led the Montreal Tigers from the front and has been the pick of the bowlers for his team. The Sri Lankan fast bowler has taken early wickets, controlled the run flow and has been quite effective at the death as well.