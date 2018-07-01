Global T20 Canada, Montreal Tigers vs CWI B Team, 4th Match: 5 Talking Points

Sahil Jain FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 332 // 01 Jul 2018, 13:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Lasith Malinga-led Montreal Tigers lost their second successive game

After a couple of one-sided encounters, the Global T20 Canada saw another high-scoring thriller. Montreal Tigers (MNT), led by Sri Lankan ace pacer Lasith Malinga, suffered their second straight loss in as many days as an Anthony Bramble-led CWI B Team (CWIB) chased down 184 in the last over with 2 wickets in hand.

MNT won the toss for the second time in a row and this time they opted to bat first. They got to 183/9 in their 20 overs as a slew of wickets towards the death saw them fluff what was an excellent start. But 183 still looked a very competitive total and with a star-studded bowling attack, MNT would’ve fancied their chances.

CWIB lost their skipper Anthony Bramble on the first delivery of the chase. But fifties from Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King put them on course to chase 184 down. But wickets at regular intervals saw them slip to 176/7 in the 18th over. They were still favorites but an excellent 19th over from Sandeep Lamichhane dragged the game to the last over where 20-year-old Shamar Springer held his nerve and finished the game, taking CWIB home.

#5 A day of manic powerplays

Image Courtesy: Cricketnmore

After Edmonton Royals scored 93 in their powerplay, it was the turn of Montreal Tigers and CWI B Team to have manic powerplays. Both teams scored in excess of 70 runs as they got off to flying starts.

MNT’s innings got going with Sunil Narine striking the second ball of the game for six over long-on. The carnage continued as the second over went for 16 while a 10-ball 3rd over was thrashed for 26 runs. Despite the dismissals of Narine and his opening partner Dwayne Smith, Moises Henriques came in and struck a few lusty blows as MNT ended the powerplay with 74 on the board.

Chasing 184, CWIB lost Anthony Bramble on the first delivery but Brandon King who came into bat at No. 3 didn’t let that affect his team as he struck a couple of sixes and a four to end the first over. Sherfane Rutherford made 22 as he hit 2 fours and 2 sixes to give his team a flying start.

The hitting continued as Nicholas Pooran took charge and raced to 31 in 14 balls as King took a backseat. CWIB finished their powerplay slightly better than their opponents as they hit 77 in the first six.