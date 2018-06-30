Global T20 Canada: Tigers look to thrash inexperienced West Indies B

Montreal Tigers Global T20 Canada

Montreal Tigers are set to be in action against Cricket West Indies B Team in the fourth fixture of the ongoing Global T20 Canada 2018. The match is scheduled to be played at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City on 30th July.

Cricket West Indies B: Windies B Team are among the weakest teams in the GT20 Canada League as none of their players barring Nicholas Pooran have any experience of playing at the international level. The team will rely mainly on Pooran and their skipper Anthony Bramble, the wicketkeeper-batsman from Guyana, to score the runs for them.

Pooran has represented his country in three T20I matches and also has the experience of playing in popular T20 leagues around the world. Anthony Bramble has a century and nine fifties in first-class cricket. With the ball, the team will bank on the pace of Jeremiah Louis and Obed McCoy. Fabian Allen and Khary Pierre could trouble the Tigers with their left-arm spin.

Expected Squad: Anthony Bramble, Nicholas Pooran, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Brandon King, Roland Cato, Fabian Allen, Khary Pierre, Shamar Spinger Jeremiah Louis and Obed McCoy.

Montreal Tigers: On the other hand, Montreal Tigers have some quality international players in the side. They boast one of the better bowling attacks in the tournament with the likes of Narine, Perera, Malinga and Sandeep. The lack of depth in their batting, however, seems to be the only major weakness of this team. The Tigers have already played a game at this ground and so they will also have the additional advantage of being familiar with the conditions.

There will be a lot of expectations from Narine in particular, not just with the ball, but also with the bat and his aggressive batting could take the team off to a flying start. Allrounder Thisara Perera is another key man in this lineup and he has the ability to hit the big shots and provide breakthroughs at crucial moments.

Expected Squad: Lasith Malinga, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Kirton, Thisara Perera, Sikandar Raza, Denesh Ramdin, Dasun Shanaka, George Worker, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rayyan Pathan and Dillon Heyliger.