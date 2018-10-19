4 Legends from the Golden Generation of Umpires

David Shepherd Retires

Cricket has a come a long way since it was introduced as a sport in terms of the way the game is approached and the conditions the game is played in. But the outcome of the game is purely based on batting, bowling and umpiring which is overlooked most number of times. There have been instances where one wrong decision swung the balance of the entire match.

Error in the judgment occurs and it is considered to be the part and parcel of the game. Before the advent of DRS (Decision Review System), the sport was lucky enough to have got a bunch of great and accurate umpires. DRS did more harm to them by questioning their decision and at times it can happen that the Umpire might take a backseat to give his decision.

The umpires of the pre-DRS era were prone to a lot of criticism unlike the present gen umpires because of the decisions they made on the field. In spite of all this, we have witnessed great umpiring in those days.

Here's list comprising the four best umpires of that generation:

#1 David Shepherd

He was a first class cricketer who played county cricket for Gloucestershire and then started his second innings as an Umpire. He has umpired in 92 Test matches and 172 ODIs including the World Cup finals of 1996,1999 and 2003. The pair of David Shepherd and Dickie Bird was highly regarded for the decisions they made.

He was a jovial character and his presence would cheer up the crowd thanks to his habit of lifting one foot off the ground whenever the score reached 111,222,333 etc… which he regarded as unlucky. He would come with a matchstick tied to his finger if a Friday fell on 13th to bring good luck.

He was part of the ICC's first Elite Panel of neutral umpires established in 2002 and retained his place unbroken until his retirement from umpiring in 2005. He was very tough in his decision making and became the first umpire to remove a bowler from the attack after Waqar Younis bowled two beamers against Australia in 2003.

During his final years as an umpire, he was lauded everywhere and was given a guard of honour by New Zealand and Australian teams. In his last Test match at Jamaica, he was presented with a bat by Brian Lara.

