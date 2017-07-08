Graeme Smith criticizes ICC for Kagiso Rabada's suspension

Smith said that the cuss words weren't directed at Stokes but were expressed out of frustration.

Rabada’s gestures and the choice of words on the 2nd day of the 1st Test were deemed contrary to the spirit of the game

What’s the story?

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has come out in strong criticism of the ICC’s code of conduct after fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was suspended from the second Test against England at Trent Bridge.

Rabada was sanctioned for swearing at Ben Stokes, which earned the South African one demerit point, on Day 2 of the first Test at Lord’s. This was in addition to the three points that were already marked against his name after a physical altercation with Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella in January.

However, in Smith’s opinion, Rabada’s act did not warrant such a ‘harsh’ action as he believed that the swear wasn’t directed at Stokes, but was hurled out of frustration.

“It's ridiculous. No-one wrote about it, no-one spoke about it. It was only because it was on the stump mic that it's become a thing,” Smith told ESPN Cricinfo.

“It could have been handled better. I don't think it was aimed at Ben Stokes. I just think it was out of frustration. If it wasn't picked up by the stump mics he wouldn't have been done,” he added.

In case you didn’t know...

Rabada was seen to have asked Ben Stokes to f*** off after dismissing him in the first innings of the Lord’s Test, something that was picked up by the stump mic. The 21-year-old’s gesture forced the dismissed English batsman to look around and have a look before walking back to the pavilion.

The match referee imposed the ban on Rabada after the day’s play, as four demerit points against a player, according to the ICC’s code of conduct, amount to a ban of one Test.

Details

While incidents that are ‘contrary to the spirit of the game’ do warrant sanctions from the ICC, a ban such as this leaves South Africa in a state of quandary.

The visitors are already without their full-time captain, Faf du Plessis, and AB de Villiers – who is still undecided about his Test future – and Rabada’s suspension would open up further selection troubles.

Amongst possible replacements are uncapped fast bowlers Andile Phehlukwayo and Duanne Olivier and the all-rounder Chris Morris. Although, either of the two fast bowlers would make for a like-for-like replacement unless they decide to strengthen their batting line-up by playing another all-rounder.

Also, du Plessis is expected to return for the next Test, so one batsman – probably JP Duminy – would have to make way.

Author’s take

Smith might have had his reservations with the ICC’s move but in tandem with the council’s bid to reduce acts of overt aggression, this is a welcome step. If one considers Smith's assertion that Rabada's words weren't particularly hurled at the batsman, the choice of words and the manner in which they were expressed invites questions.

The ICC is on the move to bring in send-offs for unruly behaviour amongst the host of changes effective from October 1 and if such an extreme step has to be inculcated in the day-to-day proceedings, steps like these should first be implemented to draw a clear line between what’s acceptable on the field and what isn’t.

Tweet speak

A DYING global Test game & the @ICC suspend a player for a naughty word! Rabada is a STAR! More stars OUT the game damages the game! — KP (@KP24) July 8, 2017

In the long run, this should help Rabada ..( suspension) And any other cricketer ... play hard , play tough ...and respect — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) July 7, 2017