Suspension rules out Kagiso Rabada from second Test against England

Rabada was charged with indiscipline earlier this year during an ODI against Sri Lanka as well.

by Pranjal Mech News 08 Jul 2017, 10:17 IST

Rabada delivered a full-mouthed expletive after dismissing Ben Stokes on the opening day of the Lord’s Test

What’s the story?

South Africa will have to do without the services of fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for the second Test against England after the 22-year-old was found guilty of using offensive language after getting rid of Ben Stokes during the opening day of the ongoing first Test match at Lord’s.

After admitting to the offence on Friday afternoon, match referee Jeff Crowe found Rabada guilty of breaching article 2.1.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match”.

The seamer was fined 15% of his match fees but more importantly, picked up one demerit point for his actions on Thursday, thereby taking his demerit points tally to four within a 24-month period having accumulated three points during an ODI against Sri Lanka in February this year.

As per article 7.6 of the Code, four demerit points or two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player. Accordingly, Rabada will now remain unavailable for selection for the second Test against England, which will be played at Trent Bridge from 14-18 July.

In case you didn’t know...

During the fourth ODI of Sri Lanka’s tour of South Africa played at Cape Town on February 5, 2017, Rabada had found himself in hot water following an altercation with Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella.

The two players made physical contact with each other at the bowler’s end during the 12th over of the visitors’ innings after Dickwella had completed a single. The clash, which could have been avoided easily, didn’t fail to catch the attention of the match officials who took prompt action against the duo.

The heart of the matter

While the visitors made an impressive start to the Lord’s Test, reducing Joe Root’s side to 76/4, the skipper and all-rounder Ben Stokes frustrated the opposition adding 114 runs for the fifth wicket. Rabada was the one who got the breakthrough, getting rid of Stokes, but the frustration got the better of the young seamer who gave a verbal send-off to the departing batsman.

Stokes was not impressed with Rabada’s actions as he stared back and stood his ground before heading back to the pavilion but the South African couldn’t escape from the eyes of the match officials or the stump microphones which captured the full-mouthed expletive Rabada dished out to Stokes.

With the offence against Sri Lanka just months old, he has paid the price for his indiscipline and will now have to sit out of the second Test against the hosts who will be looking to press home the advantage of not having to face arguably the opposition’s biggest bowling threat during this tour.

What’s next?

Rabada’s absence will be a big blow for the visitors who are already without the services of AB de Villiers for the Test leg of the tour. The talismanic South African is contemplating his future in the longest format of the game and is expected to take a call on the matter in August.

As for Rabada, who is batting at the crease along with Temba Bavuma at stumps on Day of the opening Test match at Lord’s, his immediate focus would be to help his side narrow down England’s lead in the first innings to as low as possible before coming out all guns blazing in the second innings with the ball.

Extra Cover: South Africa vs England 2017: 1st Test Day 2, 5 talking points

Author’s take

Kagiso Rabada is undoubtedly one of the best young fast bowlers in world cricket at the moment, but the disciplinary side of things is something he should play a bit more attention to. Two instances of indiscipline in such a short span of time doesn’t do him any favours and the earlier he cuts out such issues, the better it will be for him as well as the Proteas.