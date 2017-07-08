South Africa vs England 2017: 1st Test Day 2, 5 talking points

It is advantage England heading into day 3 of the first Test match.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jul 2017, 00:08 IST

Moeen Ali put in an all-round display for England

England raced to 458 in their first innings despite losing Joe Root and Moeen Ali early on Day 2 at Lord’s as Stuart Broad, let off by South Africa’s hesitancy to review a decision, compiled an attacking half-century. Morne Morkel dismissed Root for 190 and followed it up with the wicket of Liam Dawson in the same over. Rabada ended Ali’s innings and brought the Proteas closer to the tail.

However, the pace bowling duo took on the short deliveries and sent them into the stands, helping England to a pretty good first innings total. Although South Africa lost Heino Kuhn early, they looked like getting back on track through Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla.

However, Ali made use of the rough outside the off-stump to send back both the batsmen. In the process, Ali became the fifth quickest to the Test double of 2000 runs and 100 wickets. Despite Temba Bavuma and Theunis de Bruyn displaying some resistance in the third session, the loss of the latter late in the day puts the Proteas in a precarious position heading into Day 3.

Brief Scores: England 458 (Root 190, Ali 87, Morkel 4/115). South Africa 214/5 (Elgar 54, Bavuma 48*, Ali 2/35, Broad 2/27)

Here are the talking points from Day 2 at Lord’s.

#5 Morkel gets South Africa off to a good start

With Root unbeaten on 184 and Moeen Ali looking in fantastic touch, South Africa needed a bit of inspiration from their senior bowlers on day 2. Morne Morkel ran in and showed just why he is an indispensable force in Test cricket by getting rid of Root and Dawson in the same over.

The England captain looked set to smash his second double-hundred at Lord's and become the first batsman to accomplish the feat, but edged the tall South African pacer to de Kock on 190. Buoyed by the wicket of the big fish, Morkel trapped Liam Dawson in front two balls later. The batsman reviewed but the on-field umpire's decision was upheld. At 367/7, Morkel seemed to have gotten the Proteas back in the scheme of things.