Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Graham Gooch picks Sachin Tendulkar and Wasim Akram in his All Time XI

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
1.02K   //    28 Aug 2018, 22:26 IST

Sachin Tendulkar Wasim Akram
Sachin Tendulkar and Wasim Akram were the two outstanding cricketers of their era

Legendary England opener Graham Gooch has picked iconic Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar and revered Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram in his all-time XI. The 65-year old revealed his selections through Lord's Cricket Ground's official Youtube channel.

Gooch opted for a fascinating opening combination of Barry Richards and Geoffrey Boycott. While the South African stalwart is held in high esteem for his dynamic stroke-play, the Yorkshireman's defensive technique is widely considered the go-to manual for any promising Test batsman.

The star-studded middle-order sees the likes of Sir Viv Richards, Sachin Tendulkar and Allan Border follow one after the other. The Caribbean luminary's trail-blazing pyrotechnics helped in carving a niche for himself among the greats of the game. The sight of the West Indies giant striding out to bat at number three would send shivers down the spines of any bowling attack.

Also Read: Sportskeeda's All-Time Test XI - From the realms of immortality

On the prospect of Tendulkar holding the pivotal number four spot in his all-time eleven, Gooch lauded his insatiable appetite for runs on the field and his humble personality off the field. The erstwhile right-hander went on to refer the unbreakable Border as his 'good friend'.

Gooch selected his long-time teammate Sir Ian Botham for the all-rounder's spot. The latter got the nod for his 'ability to make things happen'. For someone regarded as one of the greatest wicket-keepers in the history of Test cricket, it does not come across as any sort of surprise that he leaned towards fellow Englishman Alan Knott for the gloveman's role.

With Botham already presenting a formidable fourth-seam option, the bowling attack in this distinguished lineup witnesses the rendezvous of three indefatigable pacemen. The inimitable presence of Wasim Akram, Malcolm Marshall and Dennis Lillee should intimidate even accomplished batsmen.

The tussle for the new ball could be interesting as three legendary seamers aside from the fabled Botham are in the mix. There's only one specialist spinner in this cross-generational lineup. Gooch deservedly referred to Australian wizard Shane Warne as the best spin bowler of his time.

Three Englishmen, three Australians, two West Indies stars form the fulcrum of Gooch's all time eleven. One colossus each from India, Pakistan and South Africa complete a truly intoxicating lineup.

Graham Gooch's All Time XI: Barry Richards (South Africa), Geoffrey Boycott (England), Sir Viv Richards (West Indies), Sachin Tendulkar (India), Allan Border (Australia), Sir Ian Botham (England), Alan Knott (wk) (England), Shane Warne (Australia), Wasim Akram (Pakistan), Malcolm Marshall (West Indies) and Dennis Lillee (Australia)

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Graham Gooch All time XI
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
England vs India 2018: Sachin Tendulkar will signal the...
RELATED STORY
All-time best Indian XI to defeat England in England
RELATED STORY
All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
India's All-time Successful Test XI against England
RELATED STORY
Mike Brearley picks Sunil Gavaskar and Imran Khan in his...
RELATED STORY
7 iconic venues where Sachin Tendulkar failed to score an...
RELATED STORY
5 uncanny similarities between Virat Kohli's 103(197) at...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Indian Batsmen with Most Runs In England
RELATED STORY
10 legends who are not a part of the Lord's Honours Board 
RELATED STORY
Cricket at its Home: Top 5 Test innings at the Lord's
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us