Greatest Indian Test XI which can beat England in England

Pravir Rai FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 138 // 28 Aug 2018, 13:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Which Indian Test side counter the English attack?

India is touring England. Having lost the first two Test matches, they have bounced back with fine batting and bowling performances. With a win in their kitty, Indians are exuberant and thinking of a series win. Whatever the outcome, but the truth of the matter is that Indian Cricket team has always found it difficult to play in English conditions.

The bowl swings on either side with a good bounce. The changes in weather are frequent and sudden. The bowlers find it hard to control the ball and batsmen find it difficult to adjust to seam and swing. All these factors make it harder for Indian players to adapt to English conditions.

Keeping this in mind, I have analyzed the performances of Indian players in the last five decades and compiled a list of 11 players, who excelled in English conditions. They contributed to India’s win against England significantly, when they played. The playing squad has six batsmen, three pace bowlers, one spinner, and one wicket-keeper.

OPENERS

Sunil Gavaskar

England v India - 2nd Vitality International T20

Sunil is the greatest opener, the world has seen. His technique, temperament, and concentration set him apart from any other batsman. He played pace and spin bowling with equal ease. Sunny displayed his genius when he scored 221 in the fourth innings while chasing a target of 438 at The Oval, in 1979.

Sir Len Hutton endorsed the greatness of this inning by putting it in Top 3 best innings of all time. Gavaskar scored 2 centuries and 8 half-centuries against England in English conditions. He also amassed 1152 runs at an average of 41.14, which is decent by any standard.

Virender Sehwag

FINAL - OxigenMasters Champions League 2016

Sehwag was a destructive batsman who would hit boundaries at will. Veeru played test innings with a strike rate of 80+ which was phenomenal. He scored two triple centuries which is a testament to his cricketing ability.

The innings which he played at Trent Bridge in 2002 stands out as one of his finest batting performances. He scored 106 in 183 balls in which he plundered the bowlers all around the park. Sehwag scored at an average of 29.71 in English conditions.

1 / 5 NEXT