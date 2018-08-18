Greatest Left-Handed T20I XI

Eshaan Joshi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 518 // 18 Aug 2018, 08:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Around 10-12% of the world's population is left-handed. However, there is something about this community that fascinates and enchants us. Left-handers are believed to be more creative in their modus operandi than their right-handed counterparts.

Cricket is no exception. Left-handed athletes have always captivated our interests with their elegance. The southpaws also have certain technical advantages over the right-handers. Right arm delivery over the wicket, that's the most common delivery to expect from a right-handed bowler. This potentially eliminates the chance of an LBW dismissal, since, on most of the occasions, the length is outside leg stump.

Similarly, in the case of left-handed seamers, they create an angle across the right hander, which gives an appearance as if the ball is going away from him. The left arm spinners also give a greater edge to their side as against the right arm turners, creating more chances with their turn.

In T20 Internationals, left-handers have always been viewed as hard-hitters of the ball and fiery pacers. However, in addition to the aggression, they also embody elegance, as in the likes of Kumar Sangakkara and Yuvraj Singh.

We compile the all time greatest team of left-handers in T20!s, with a blend of aggressive stroke players, elegant stalwarts, versatile all rounders and lethal seamers.

Selection Criteria - In the case of a specialist batsman or bowler, he has to be left-handed in his area of expertise. However, in the case of all-rounders, they are required to be purely left-handed.

1 / 12 NEXT