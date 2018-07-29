Five greatest rivalries in cricket

India v Australia

Cricket is considered to be a gentlemen's game but it does not mean that there cannot be any kind of rivalry between the teams or even the players. These rivalries make the game of cricket even more exciting and keep the fans engaged with the game.

But, the rivalries should be in accordance with the rules of the game and should not violate them. Sometimes players or even the whole team go beyond the limits which not only brings disgrace to the game but also sends out wrong messages to the fans watching the game.

Those little banters which takes place between the players or the teams adds some spice to the game and this is what the fans pay for. In the following slides, we are going to see the greatest rivalries that have taken place in the past.

#5 Sachin Tendulkar vs Glenn Mcgrath

Glenn McGrath

Sachin Tendulkar has always been considered as the 'God of Cricket' and has always been known for his gentleman behaviour whether it is on the field or off the field. He is also one of the few players who would walk off if he believes he is out even if the umpire's decision is not out.

But many of the fans do not know the great rivalry between him and the great Australian bowler Glenn McGrath. As far as the Test matches are concerned, McGrath definitely had an upper hand over Sachin. McGrath played 9 tests against Tendulkar and got him out 4 times with the Indian technician averaging just 22.16 against him in tests.

In terms of techniques, Sachin had the best of them but still, it was the class and talent of McGrath that made him so strong and difficult to play. He was that type of bowler who could clearly outfox Sachin on any day and in any condition.

He was so good at swinging the ball in the air that best of batsmen like Sachin found it hard to tackle. This quality of his made him a lethal bowler and his stats clearly shows that he is one of the best fast bowlers to have played the game of cricket.

