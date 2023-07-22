GT20 Canada 2023: Match 4, Vancouver Knights vs Mississauga Panthers: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Vancouver Knights and the Mississauga Panthers will lock horns with each other in the fourth match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Saturday, July 22. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will play host to this match.

Led by Rassie van der Dussen, the Knights are currently placed fourth in the table with a net run rate of -0.600. They will go into the game after losing to Hamza Tariq’s Toronto Nationals by nine runs (DLS).

After being asked to chase down 152 in a rain-curtailed 15-over match, the Knights could only get themselves up to 142/4. Skipper Van der Dussen scored 51 off 24, but his efforts went in vain.

The Panthers, led by Shoaib Malik, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -4.950. They lost to Tim Southee’s Brampton Wolves by 52 runs (DLS) in their previous match.

After being put in to bat first, the Panthers were bowled out for 121 in 20 overs. The Wolves were 99/1 in nine overs when rain interrupted proceedings once and for all.

Vancouver Knights vs Mississauga Panthers Match Details

Match: Vancouver Knights vs Mississauga Panthers, Match 4, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: July 22, 2023, Friday, 08.30 pm IST

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Vancouver Knights vs Mississauga Panthers Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ontario has not been an absolute belter. Bowlers had their say on Day 1 of the tournament. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Vancouver Knights vs Mississauga Panthers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Ontario. Temperatures will be around the 23 degrees Celsius mark.

Vancouver Knights vs Mississauga Panthers Probable XIs

Vancouver Knights

Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Fabian Allen, Reeza Hendricks, Corbin Bosch, Junaid Siddique, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, and Nawab Singh.

Mississauga Panthers

Tom Cooper, Chris Gayle, Navneet Dhaliwal, Shoaib Malik (c), Azam Khan (wk), James Neesham, Usman Qadir, Jaskaran Singh, Parveen Kumar, Nikhil Dutta, and Zahoor Khan.

Vancouver Knights vs Mississauga Panthers Match Prediction

The Knights will go into the match as favorites as their batters are in much better form than the Panthers.

Prediction: Vancouver Knights to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Vancouver Knights vs Mississauga Panthers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

