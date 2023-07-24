GT20 Canada 2023: Match 8, Toronto Nationals vs Surrey Jaguars: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Toronto Nationals will lock horns with the Surrey Jaguars in the fourth match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Tuesday, July 25. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will play host to this match.

The Nationals are currently placed at the middle of the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.103. They started with a nine-run win over the Vancouver Knights before losing to Brampton Wolves by one wicket.

Against the Wolves, the Toronto Nationals’ bowlers did an excellent job, but their efforts went in vain. The Wolves chased down the target with one ball to spare. Zaman Khan picked up three wickets.

The Surrey Jaguars, captained by Iftikhar Ahmed, have not had the best of campaigns thus far. They are placed fifth in the table with one point and a net run rate of -7.622. Their net run rate of -7.622 is not among the best by any means. They need to win their next match to climb the ladder in the points table.

Toronto Nationals vs Surrey Jaguars Match Details

Match: Toronto Nationals vs Surrey Jaguars, Match 8, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: July 25, 2023, Sunday, 08.30 pm IST

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Toronto Nationals vs Surrey Jaguars Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ontario has behaved a tad indifferently. Pacers have got a lot of assistance while spinners have also had their say. Fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Toronto Nationals vs Surrey Jaguars Weather Forecast

There is a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark.

Toronto Nationals vs Surrey Jaguars Probable XIs

Toronto Nationals

Hamza Tariq (c & wk), Nicholas Kirton, Colin Munro, Gerhard Erasmus, Faheem Ashraf, Shahid Afridi, Saad Bin Zafar, JJ Smit, Zaman Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Farhan Malik.

Surrey Jaguars

Litton Das (wk), Alex Hales, Jatinder Singh, Pargat Singh, Iftikhar Ahmed (c), Matthew Forde, Dillon Heyliger, Ammar Khalid, Bernard Scholtz, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Sheel Patel.

Toronto Nationals vs Surrey Jaguars Match Prediction

The Toronto Nationals will go into the match as firm favorites. The Jaguars are yet to find the right combination.

Prediction: Toronto Nationals to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Toronto Nationals vs Surrey Jaguars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

