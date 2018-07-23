Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Gunathilaka's acquaintance charged with sexual assault, SLC to probe into the matter with immediate inquiry

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
428   //    23 Jul 2018, 17:10 IST

Dhanushka Gunathilaka
Dhanushka Gunathilaka

What's the story

Sri Lankan top-order batsman Danushka Gunathilaka was announced to have been suspended from all forms of international cricket for one year by the Sri Lankan Cricket Board (SLC).

"Violating the players' code of conduct" was cited as the reason for the impending suspension. Latest news from the SLC has established that an inquiry will be conducted into the matter by the board itself. The news was confirmed a few minutes ago.

In case you didn't know

The latest incident from the part of Dhanushka Gunathilaka is the third such from him in terms of a conduct-related misdemeanor, and that too within a space of just nine months.

In October 2017, the opener was handed a six-match ban from limited-overs international cricket as he reportedly skipped a training session while being involved in a series against India. He was also accused of unhealthy late-night partying at around the same time. The ban was eventually reduced to three games.

This was followed by an official reprimanding for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the final of the ODI tri-series involving hosts Bangladesh and Zimbabwe apart from Sri Lanka. Consequently, he had one demerit point added to his disciplinary record, with a warning issued against repeating the offense. He has now failed to keep to it, resulting in a one-year ban from all forms of cricket.

The details

A report by the AFP reveals that Gunathilaka's latest suspension from the game, now pending inquiry, is related to an alleged sexual assault that occurred in the team hotel in the early hours on July 22, Sunday.

A 26-year-old British passport-holder of Sri Lankan origin, who is said to be Gunathilaka's close acquaintance, was accused of sexual assault by a Norwegian woman, as per the report. The British citizen "is under arrest and we are continuing our investigations," a police official was quoted as saying by AFP. "A Norwegian tourist made the complaint of rape."

The official reportedly confirmed that there was no allegation against Gunathilaka, however, that will not stop the SLC from launching its own inquiry against the batsman since he has been alleged to have breached the curfew, and also has a history of such offenses.

On Sunday, the SLC had announced that Gunathilaka was suspended, pending inquiry, for violation of the "Player Code of Conduct". The announcement was made through a media release and did not give away any actual reason for the action taken. Latest reports claim that the inquiry will be conducted immediately and the matter will be addressed soon.

What's next

Only after reports and findings of the inquiry emerge, will one be able to predict the course of action, that the Sri Lanka Cricket Board will take on the player in question. The SLC has always considered a violation of codes of conduct as important.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in the upcoming ODI series, and as of now, the hosts will have to make do without the services of the player.





Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket South Africa Cricket Day in Sports Cricket Controversies
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
I'm Bat(s)man.
