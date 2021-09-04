GUY vs BR Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals will lock horns in the 16th match of the CPL 2021 on Sunday, September 5, at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Warriors, led by Nicholas Pooran, are in a bit of a slump in the ongoing CPL edition. The team has won two out of five matches and are precariously placed at fourth in the points table in the CPL. Barring the Trinbago Knight Riders, they have lost to every other opponent.

In their previous game on Thursday, the Warriors lost to the Saint Lucia Kings by 51 runs at Warner Park. After electing to field first, they picked up the early wickets of Andre Fletcher and Faf du Plessis. However, Roston Chase’s 50-ball 85 spoiled the party for them.

Chasing 150, the top five batters for the Warriors could only manage 20 runs. After being reduced to 15 for four, they made a comeback through Nicholas Pooran’s 26-ball 41. But once Chase got him caught downtown, the Kings didn’t have much trouble winning the CPL game.

A lone hand for Nicholas Pooran but it doesn't look like it will be enough for the Amazon Warriors #SLKvGAW #CricketPlayedLouder #CPL21 pic.twitter.com/bqiWB4EoVm — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 2, 2021

The Royals, on the other hand, are placed right at the bottom of the CPL points table with two points from five games. In their previous match, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots beat them by two wickets at Warner Park. The game went down to the wire and the Royals lost off the last ball.

Batting first in the CPL game, the Royals could only manage 160 on the board, courtesy of Smit Patel’s 48-ball 54. Defending the score, the Royals were in the game for quite a while. But some lusty blows from Dominic Drakes and Sheldon Cottrell robbed them of a victory.

A CPL half century is never easy to come by but especially in your first game.



Royals family, join us in celebrating a phenomenal knock by Smit Patel in just his first game for us. Runs on the board, time to defend.



Powered by Wolf777#BarbadosRoyals #CPL2021 #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/jziuApiQ9D — Barbados Royals (@BarbadosRoyals) September 3, 2021

Can the Royals get past the Warriors?

Winner 31 v Loser 32 - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The Warriors’ batting hasn’t quite stepped up in the CPL thus far. But it’s their bowling that has delivered time and again for them in the tournament.

The Royals’ batters are yet to fire on all cylinders and it won’t be easy for them to counter the Warriors’ bowling unit. The Warriors have the upper hand in the upcoming CPL game due to their stronger bowling unit.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win this CPL game.

Follow our Instagram account to get the fastest news and updates!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee