GUY vs SLK Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Saint Lucia Kings will lock horns in the 22nd match of the CPL 2021 on Thursday, September 9, at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Warriors, led by Nicholas Pooran, haven’t quite found their feet in the ongoing edition of the CPL. The team is currently placed fourth in the CPL points table, having garnered six points from seven matches. The Warriors need a win to cement their position in the table.

In their previous CPL game, Pooran and Co. lost to the Barbados Royals by 45 runs. After electing to field first, the Warriors restricted the Jason Holder-led team to 185 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Romario Shepherd was again amongst the wickets as he had three scalps.

Gudakesh Motie was expensive, but he chipped in with crucial wickets of Holder and Smit Patel. Chasing the score, the Warriors lost wickets at regular intervals. Odean Smith tried valiantly with a 29-ball 43, but his efforts went in vain as the Warriors were bowled out for 140.

The Kings, on the other hand, had a disastrous start to the CPL as they lost to Jamaica Tallawahs by 120 runs. However, the Faf du Plessis-led team is now on a three-match winning streak in the CPL. In their previous match, the Kings defeated the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots by six wickets.

After the Patriots opted to bat first, the Kings bowled them out for 118 in 19.3 overs. Left-arm spinner Jeavor Royal picked up three wickets. Wahab Riaz was brilliant at the death as he bowled at an economy rate of 4.25. Samit Patel and Kesrick Williams also got two wickets each.

Roston Chase’s unbeaten 38-ball 51 took the Kings over the finish line in the run-chase. It also happened to be Chase’s third fifty in a row in the CPL. Prior to the win on Sunday, September 5, the Kings had also beaten the Patriots by 100 runs.

Can the Warriors get back to winning ways in the CPL?

St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The Warriors’ bowling has been fairly decent in the ongoing edition of the CPL with Shepherd leading the charge. However, it’s their batting that has been a problematic area for them in the event.

The likes of Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Pooran and Smith have done well. But they need to show a bit more consistency to taste a little more success in the CPL.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win this CPL game

