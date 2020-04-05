Hanuma Vihari names his favourite cricketer of all time; picks MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as best captains

Vihari also named Rohit Sharma as the best ODI opener.

Vihari has played nine Test matches for India, including his Test debut against England in 2018.

Hanuma Vihari (L) pictured with Virat Kohli

Indian middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari has picked Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has his favourite cricketer of all time.

Vihari took to Twitter earlier today and engaged fans in a Q&A session where he answered queries such as his favourite ODI opener, his favourite captains among other topics.

Answering one such question, the 26-year-old batsman, who made his Test debut against England in 2018 made mention of Tendulkar, claiming that the Master Blaster is his favourite cricketer.

Vihari, who has played nine Test matches for India and was recently a part of India's squad for the Test series against New Zealand also picked Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli as the best captains he has played under.

MSD and virat — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) April 5, 2020

The Kakinada-born batsman made quite an impression on his Test debut as he scored a patient half-century against England in the first innings. In his short career so far, Vihari has 552 runs from nine matches at an average of 36.80, including a century against West Indies.

As for the toughest spinner he has faced across conditions, Vihari picked fellow teammate Ravichandran Ashwin while he picked the Adelaide Oval in Australia as his favourite ground.

The former SunRisers Hyderabad batsman also chose current India opener Rohit Sharma as the best ODI opener, when quizzed about who he felt was better between Sharma and Australian star opener, David Warner.

