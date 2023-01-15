Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has only himself to curse after he failed to convert the start into a big knock in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.
The hosts once again got off to a flying start after deciding to bat first at the Greenfield International Stadium. Rohit and Shubman Gill came hard at the Lankan bowlers, dispatching them all over the park.
Rohit, in particular, was in sumptuous touch and played some delightful-looking shots. Just when it looked like he was going to break his century jink, Rohit holed out to deep square leg after a well-made 42 off 49 deliveries, laced with two boundaries and three sixes.
It was a short-pitched delivery from Chamika Karunaratne and the Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper latched on to it. There was only one fielder protecting the boundary and Rohit gave him a simple catch.
Fans were certainly disappointed with the Indian skipper and slammed him for not making the most out of the innings. Rohit himself was in complete disbelief and was on his knees before making his way back to the dressing room.
The dismissal, meanwhile, didn't deter India as the runs continued to come by. Virat Kohli, who walked in the middle, played some jaw-dropping cover drives, while Gill continued his superlative form, bringing his second ODI hundred.
At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 225/1 in 33.1 overs and would be eyeing nothing less than 380.
"We want to make the most of it" - Team India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thiruvananthapuram wicket
Rohit Sharma decided to bat first after winning the toss in the third ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium. Explaining his decision, the senior batter stated that he feels the wicket would be good for batting. He also stressed that he hopes to come up with improved performances with the ODI World Cup at home only nine months away.
"We're going to bat first," Rohit said at the toss. "Looks like a good pitch, we want to make the most of it. There's a lot of areas we want to be improving on. This one gives us a chance to correct some mistakes. There will be some mistakes but we have to get close to the perfect game. Two changes."
India, meanwhile, have already wrapped up the series, having won the first two ODIs in Guwahati and Kolkata.
