Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has only himself to curse after he failed to convert the start into a big knock in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

The hosts once again got off to a flying start after deciding to bat first at the Greenfield International Stadium. Rohit and Shubman Gill came hard at the Lankan bowlers, dispatching them all over the park.

Rohit, in particular, was in sumptuous touch and played some delightful-looking shots. Just when it looked like he was going to break his century jink, Rohit holed out to deep square leg after a well-made 42 off 49 deliveries, laced with two boundaries and three sixes.

It was a short-pitched delivery from Chamika Karunaratne and the Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper latched on to it. There was only one fielder protecting the boundary and Rohit gave him a simple catch.

Fans were certainly disappointed with the Indian skipper and slammed him for not making the most out of the innings. Rohit himself was in complete disbelief and was on his knees before making his way back to the dressing room.

Here are some of the reactions:

Still no worked on foot movement and lack of playing off side shots.



Plss . Everytime we wait so long to see you scoring a hundred. Everyone are scoring hundred after their lean patch and then see Rohit who busy in throwing wkt after getting set.Still no worked on foot movement and lack of playing off side shots.Plss @ImRo45 do something asap.

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL , but now I am happy, now I can see Rohit Sharma's hunger for big innings and runs. which disappeared last year. Yes my heart is

Make us happy in BGT Chalo koi baat nai, no need of statpadding in dead rubbersMake us happy in BGT @ImRo45 , need that WTC trophy in your cabinet

Samip Rajguru @samiprajguru #INDvSL Can You guys imagine how many Rohit Sharma of 2014 would have scored against this poor bowling attack of Sri Lanka…think 300+ … but now Rohit just Manages to score… unless he get a big hundred I wouldn't be confident of him winning Tournaments for India #RohitSharma

Faiz Fazel @theFaizFazel The fact is Rohit Sharma is in form but big runs are not coming but it's just around the corner. Ye samay bhi nikal jayega. @ImRo45

Pavan 18 @Flickofthcwrist 507 days without an international century for rohit sharma,last was against england in flat pitch, without archer,broad.



507 days without an international century for rohit sharma,last was against england in flat pitch, without archer,broad.Too overrated.

#INDvSL Others will make easy hundreds on this pitch and Rohit Sharma will be watching them from the pavilion!!!

Ayush Prajapati @im_ayush___ , Rohit Sharma is finished

Yash srivastav @Hitman_yash @SPORTYVISHAL @ImRo45 Phele wo time leke khelta tha ab kafi hurry mei lgta hai aj bhi batting dekho us shot ki jrurt ni thi wo bhi janta tha isilye disappoint hua lekin fr bhi wo shot khela jbki tap krke single le skta tha ab hmesha yhi hoga ni ayega 100 bhot time lagega I hope ye wrong ho jaye

idk if I should expect it or not .

#INDvSL How will I convince myself that now he forgot how to score those Daddy hundreds 🥲. @ImRo45 idk if I should expect it or not😞.

Heisenberg @oldmonk09 twitter.com/avengerreturns… ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns The shots Rohit played today was the peak batsman we know. He's getting starts but not that big score, even that big score will come now i believe. Bujhta hua deepak hai wo. Finished @ImRo45

Acha huya t20 se drop hogyea warna mahine mai 6 baar ki jagah 12 baar dil todta.

hawa mai khel tu yaar har ball ,cricket ka mazak bna de.

Strike rotate mat kiya kar bas hawa mai khel Har banda century bna raha hai aur Rohit pavilion se taliya bajane mai hi khush hai.Acha huya t20 se drop hogyea warna mahine mai 6 baar ki jagah 12 baar dil todta. @ImRo45 hawa mai khel tu yaar har ball ,cricket ka mazak bna de.

Kajal Thakur @VK18Fanclub18 @Sharma_ro45 @ImRo45 Haa yaar ,khud out hua hai apni galti se ,jis tarah khel raha tha koi out nahi kar sakta tha🥺

The dismissal, meanwhile, didn't deter India as the runs continued to come by. Virat Kohli, who walked in the middle, played some jaw-dropping cover drives, while Gill continued his superlative form, bringing his second ODI hundred.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 225/1 in 33.1 overs and would be eyeing nothing less than 380.

"We want to make the most of it" - Team India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thiruvananthapuram wicket

Rohit Sharma decided to bat first after winning the toss in the third ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium. Explaining his decision, the senior batter stated that he feels the wicket would be good for batting. He also stressed that he hopes to come up with improved performances with the ODI World Cup at home only nine months away.

"We're going to bat first," Rohit said at the toss. "Looks like a good pitch, we want to make the most of it. There's a lot of areas we want to be improving on. This one gives us a chance to correct some mistakes. There will be some mistakes but we have to get close to the perfect game. Two changes."

India, meanwhile, have already wrapped up the series, having won the first two ODIs in Guwahati and Kolkata.

