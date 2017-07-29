Hardik Pandya could become India's Ben Stokes, says Virat Kohli

The 23-year-old Pandya, who received his Test cap from Kohli, scored a fifty on debut.

Hardik Pandya scored a fifty on his Test debut

What’s the story?

Having received his Test cap from captain Virat Kohli on the eve of the first Test, Hardik Pandya would have been an elated man. India’s resounding victory over Sri Lanka, and the Kohli’s praise for the youngster that followed, would surely inspire Pandya to scale greater heights.

Also read:Sri Lanka vs India, 1st Test: Cheteshwar Pujara heaps praise on Hardik Pandya

“[Hardik] Pandya has the potential to become the Ben Stokes of India”, Kohli said in the post-match press conference at Galle.

In case you didn’t know…

Pandya, who made his international debut last year, was included in the side ahead of chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav for the Galle Test, becoming India’s 289th Test cap.

A hard-hitting batsman and a more than useful quick bowler, Pandya has been hailed by many as the answer to India’s long-standing quest for a fast-bowling all-rounder. A livewire on the field, Pandya’s exuberance with the bat sets him apart from other competitors.

The heart of the matter

Pandya, in a short international career, has been part of World T20 and Champions Trophy squads, apart from winning the IPL with the Mumbai Indians and leading the India-A side. He is one of the brightest upcoming all-rounders in international cricket, and is regarded as a heir to MS Dhoni’s role of a finisher.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed the confidence of his captain, having been called ‘priceless’ , and a player who can provide ‘match-winning performances in any game he plays’ by Kohli during the Champions Trophy last month.

Kohli’s recent comparison for Pandya has been with Ben Stokes, who has been a revolution for England cricket ever since in debut in 2011. Stokes’ flamboyant strokeplay and golden arm has lend England balance like no other player in the recent past, making him IPL’s most expensive buy in the 2017 auctions.

What’s next?

Pandya scored a fifty on debut, but was thoroughly under-bowled, with the captain banking on his four genuine bowlers to do the job, which they eventually did in clinical fashion. Further into his Test career, Pandya’s bowling prowess will hopefully be tapped by Kohli, who could have wanted the 23-year-old to ease into international cricket before asking him to go all-out with his bowling.

Author’s take

Pandya has, without doubt, proved that he is India’s most promising prospects for the future, and has received ample assistance from his seniors in his first year and a half in international cricket.

However, given the precocious talent he is, care will have to be taken that he doesn’t go ahead of himself, but stays grounded and aims to get better.

Several talented Indian players, who received tremendous admiration in the initial days of their career, fizzled away after. Hopefully, Pandya will remember his first Test captain’s words, as he looks to match Ben Stokes’ deeds for England, or even go beyond in future.