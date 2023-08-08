"Hardik Pandya doesn’t like Mumbai Indians so he dropped him"- Fans react after Ishan Kishan gets dropped from playing XI for 3rd T20I vs WI

Team India management faced the wrath of fans for dropping Ishan Kishan from the playing XI for the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday, August 8, in Guyana.

In the must-win match, India handed a debut to Yashasvi Jaiswal at the expense of Ishan Kishan, who scored 27 runs in the previous match. West Indies captain won Rovman Powell won the toss and opted to bat first on a used pitch.

Fans were not impressed with India's decision to drop Kishan for this contest as he has been in decent form on this tour. He hit an aggressive half-century in the second Test. He then notched up a hattrick of half-centuries in the three-match ODI series, where he was the top-scorer across both teams.

Indian cricket fans online pointed out the same. They felt that if the management wanted to drop someone for Jaiswal, it should have been Shubman Gill, who has struggled consistently on this tour. They expressed such views through their reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of them:

User45 @140off113 @mufaddal_vohra Big loss for Team India, Ishan is a Talented fellow who can change or win the match single handedly for team india, just because our captain Hardik Pandya doesn’t like Mumbai Indians he dropped him. 🥲

Karthik_493 @Karthik63400624 @mufaddal_vohra Ishan kishan is way much better than this overrated Gill. Should have dropped him instead of ishan

Devendra pandey @DevendraAkkian @mufaddal_vohra Kishan to achha khel rha tha gill ko hatana tha .

Sigma @sigmaq45 @mufaddal_vohra Should have replaced gill

Anshika👩🏻‍⚕️⛹🏻‍♀️ @anshuu23

(ik ishan's numbers and not good still he done better than gill) Dropped Ishan Kishan who is 2nd highest run scorer instead of Gill who scored just 10 runs ig , Chapri Hardik Pandya backing his Gujarat lobby 🤡(ik ishan's numbers and not good still he done better than gill) pic.twitter.com/cCg3PYqwnb

Ishu @PocketDynamoo



Test:

Ishan - 78 Runs

Gill - 45 Runs



ODI:

Ishan - 184 Runs (3 consecutive 50s)

Gill - 126 Runs (Just 1 good inning)



T20I:

Ishan - 33 Runs (Ishan was 2nd best run scorer in 2nd match)

Gill - 10 Runs



But Chhapri Pandya chose Gill over Ishan Kishan This WI TourTest:Ishan - 78 RunsGill - 45 RunsODI:Ishan - 184 Runs (3 consecutive 50s)Gill - 126 Runs (Just 1 good inning)T20I:Ishan - 33 Runs (Ishan was 2nd best run scorer in 2nd match)Gill - 10 RunsBut Chhapri Pandya chose Gill over Ishan Kishan pic.twitter.com/usHmCPhGdP

ႽẘΔS_ЯÍႽ🇮🇳 @mrchampion036z



People talk about Mumbai Lobby but it's actually Gt Lobby ruining ICT ! Ishan Kishan dropped even after scoring a 23 ball 27 on a tricky pitch and was the 2nd highest run scorer of last Match whereas Gill in this T20i Series 10 runs 55 Sr, still in Playing Xi !!!People talk about Mumbai Lobby but it's actually Gt Lobby ruining ICT ! pic.twitter.com/5rO8fCUanC

🇧‌🇪‌🇦‌🇸‌🇹‌ @sam76024737

Ishan Kishan perform so good in this series instead of ishan they should remove gill🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ What's wrong with BCCI ?Ishan Kishan perform so good in this series instead of ishan they should remove gill🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ #INDvsWI

Komal @ImKCS_



He scores a double century then get dropped from playing XI. He was the only batter who scored some runs in ODI as well as T20 in Why is #IshanKishan sacrificed everytime ?He scores a double century then get dropped from playing XI. He was the only batter who scored some runs in ODI as well as T20 in #WIvIND series but again he has to make way for #YashasviJaiswal

Mufaddal Vohra @Criccrazysazz Ishan Kishan dropped even after scoring a 23 ball 27 on a tricky pitch and was the 2nd highest run scorer of last Match whereas Gill in this T20i Series 10 runs 55 Sr, still in Playing Xi !!!



People talk about Mumbai Lobby but it's actually Gt Lobby ruining ICT !

Setu @setusavla



Let’s see how this goes…



#INDvsWI So, Ishan Kishan becomes scapegoat. Yashasvi Jaiswal making debut.Let’s see how this goes…

mogambokushhua @mogambokushhua3 #INDvsWI They benched ishan kishan for jaiswal jus after 2 matches. What pathetic management is this. Hope Ind loose today and gully keepers are better than this good for nothing sanju samsom. What Gill has done that he is not benched? so much politics against ishan kishan #BCCI

He has performed well whenever he has gotten an opportunity: Ravichandran Ashwin on Ishan Kishan

Senior Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently put his weight behind Ishan Kishan and stated that he performed well whenever he got his chances. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin shed light on Kishan's journey so far in international cricket, saying:

"Ishan Kishan has been on the bench for so many years now. He scored a double hundred against Bangladesh in ODIs. He has performed well whenever he has gotten an opportunity. He will be in the squad, but won't be in the playing XI consistently. He is an outstanding guy. He is a jolly person, and will always be ready for anything."

He added:

"Whenever Ishan has gotten opportunities in the white-ball formats, he has used them really well. Even in the last Test match when he got an opportunity to bat higher up the order, he score a quick-fire half-century. Ishan has been a wonderful kid."

Do you agree with Ashwin's views? Sound off in the comments section.