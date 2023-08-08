"Hardik Pandya doesn’t like Mumbai Indians so he dropped him"- Fans react after Ishan Kishan gets dropped from playing XI for 3rd T20I vs WI

Team India management faced the wrath of fans for dropping Ishan Kishan from the playing XI for the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday, August 8, in Guyana.
In the must-win match, India handed a debut to Yashasvi Jaiswal at the expense of Ishan Kishan, who scored 27 runs in the previous match. West Indies captain won Rovman Powell won the toss and opted to bat first on a used pitch.
Fans were not impressed with India's decision to drop Kishan for this contest as he has been in decent form on this tour. He hit an aggressive half-century in the second Test. He then notched up a hattrick of half-centuries in the three-match ODI series, where he was the top-scorer across both teams.
Indian cricket fans online pointed out the same. They felt that if the management wanted to drop someone for Jaiswal, it should have been Shubman Gill, who has struggled consistently on this tour. They expressed such views through their reactions on Twitter.
Here are some of them:
He has performed well whenever he has gotten an opportunity: Ravichandran Ashwin on Ishan Kishan
Senior Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently put his weight behind Ishan Kishan and stated that he performed well whenever he got his chances. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin shed light on Kishan's journey so far in international cricket, saying:
"Ishan Kishan has been on the bench for so many years now. He scored a double hundred against Bangladesh in ODIs. He has performed well whenever he has gotten an opportunity. He will be in the squad, but won't be in the playing XI consistently. He is an outstanding guy. He is a jolly person, and will always be ready for anything."
He added:
"Whenever Ishan has gotten opportunities in the white-ball formats, he has used them really well. Even in the last Test match when he got an opportunity to bat higher up the order, he score a quick-fire half-century. Ishan has been a wonderful kid."
Do you agree with Ashwin's views? Sound off in the comments section.