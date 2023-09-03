Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is an integral member of the playing XI and he showed his value yet again with yet another brilliant knock under pressure. He was at the heart of the things during the Men in Blue's 2023 Asia Cup group stage clash against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday, September 2.

During the clash between the arch-rivals, Pandya came out to bat at 66-4 in overcast conditions against a rampant Pakistani bowling unit. He batted with composure and put up a responsible partnership with Ishan Kishan at the other end.

The right-handed batter ended up as the top-scorer of the innings, having scored 87 runs off 90 deliveries, which included seven fours and one six. He narrowly missed out on the opportunity to score his maiden ODI ton after being dismissed by Shaheen Afridi in the 44th over of the innings.

Pandya's knock could have been a match-winning one, but the match was abandoned midway due to persistent rain.

On that note, let us take at Hardik Pandya's 3 most 'clutch' knocks for India in ODIs.

#1 83 runs off 66 deliveries (2017 India v Australia - 1st ODI; MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

Hardik Pandya came to Team India's rescue in the opening ODI against Australia in 2017. The Men in Blue were reeling at 87-5 in the 22nd over, when the all-rounder came into bat.

Pandya forged a partnership with former skipper MS Dhoni to restore India's innings, and not only did India end up posting a competitive total, they arguably scored over par.

The all-rounder scored the bulk of the runs in the partnership for the sixth wicket and departed in the 41st over, but only after steering India to a secure position. His knock of 83 runs off 66 deliveries consisted of five fours and five sixes.

He played a starring role with the ball too, in the rain-curtailed run chase. Picking up figures of 2-28 off his four overs, which included the key wickets of Steve Smith and Travis Head, Pandya was adjudged as player of the match for his heroics.

#2 78 runs off 72 deliveries (2017 India v Australia - 3rd Match; Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore)

In the same ODI series as the aforementioned knock, the all-rounder stepped up big time to help India seal the series with two matches remaining.

The Men in Blue were handed a 294-run target after Australia opted to bat first at the batting friendly venue in Indore. India were off to a solid start in the run chase, but Australia found their way back with a couple of wickets to keep things level at the near halfway stage of the second innings.

In a phase where Team India tested out every possible candidate at No.4, this ODI marked the time where Hardik Pandya availed an opportunity as well. Batting higher up the order, he anchored the run chase, particularly after Virat Kohli's dismissal in the 35th over with 90 runs still remaining to be chased down.

The all-rounder almost wrapped up the run chase, but was dismissed for 78 runs with the target only 10 runs away. Having had picked up the wicket of David Warner in the first innings as well, he was adjudged as player of the match.

#3 71 runs off 55 deliveries (2022 England v India - 3rd Match; Old Trafford, Manchester)

In one of Team India's best ODI run chases in recent times, Hardik Pandya played a huge role, and while the spotlight arguably went to Rishabh Pant's maiden ODI hundred, the all-rounder's innings was just as important.

After having picked up a four-wicket haul in the first innings of the series decider of the three-match affair, against England the all-rounder walked into bat at 72-4 in the 17th over. The 260-run target was still quite far away and the onus was on the pair of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.

The left hand-right hand duo got to work rightaway and ended up stitching a 133-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Pandya departed in the 36th over, but fulfilled the task of taking India close to the target. He scored 71 runs off 55 deliveries which included 10 fours.

What are some of the other memorable knocks played by the all-rounder in the 50-over format? Let us know what you think.