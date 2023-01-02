Hardik Pandya's cheeky statement on Test comeback: "Let me be fully in blues first, then I will see about the whites"

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who will be leading the Indian side in the T20I series against Sri Lanka starting on Tuesday, January 3, has made a cheeky statement about his Test comeback. When asked about his hopes of being seen in whites again, he replied that he first wants to be "fully in blues."

29-year-old Pandya has made a successful comeback to Team India’s white-ball squads following a stellar IPL 2022, during which he led Gujarat Titans (GT) to victory. He was dropped from the team after India’s disastrous T20 World Cup 2021 campaign.

While the all-rounder has reestablished himself in T20Is and ODIs, he hasn’t played a Test match since the tour of England in 2018, primarily due to concerns about his injury and bowling workload.

At a press conference ahead of the T20I series against Sri Lanka, a query about Pandya's Test future came up. He cheekily replied:

“Let me be fully in blues first, then I will see about the whites.”

The Baroda all-rounder also asserted that he is confident of handling his bowling workload, which has led to injuries in the past. Responding to a query on the same, he stated:

“I know the language of hard work. I have been thrown here and there. The only thing that has got me back is my hard work. How I am going to manage is through by hard work. Keep working hard; make sure I look after my body.

“Injuries and all that are part of the game. I can’t change it. But I am very confident about everything that I have done. I believe in my processes, which have got me here. Going forward as well, I am going to make sure that I give my body ample chance to be at its best.”

Pandya underwent back surgery in London in October 2019. He could not bowl immediately after returning to international cricket, gradually working his way back to full fitness.

“There is a lot to achieve; I have not achieved anything” - Hardik Pandya on plans for 2023

Ever since returning to India's white-ball squads, Pandya has excelled, especially in the batting department. At the same time, he has also made some significant contributions with his medium pace.

On what he is looking to achieve in the new year, the Baroda all-rounder replied:

“One year back, things were quite different, when I went out from the sport. It has been a magical year (2022) for me. Would have liked the World Cup to come, but that is part and parcel. Going forward, there is a lot to achieve; I have not achieved anything.

"Looking forward to the future. Multiple World Cups coming in multiple years. The goal always has been to win the World Cup.”

The 2023 ODI World Cup will be held in India, followed by the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and the United States.

