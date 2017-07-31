Why Hardik Pandya's poor First-Class records should not be a testament to his future as a Test player

Pandya has a poor domestic record but that should not hinder him in his quest to become one of India's greatest Test all-rounders.

Hardik Pandya had a sensational Test debut

“I have always wanted to speak in English. Even if I wasn't fluent and people made fun of me, I'd still continue to speak. From those kinds of things, I gained confidence.”

Unarguably, the above quote brings to mind an individual that shies away from the general tendency to crouch in fear against superior surrounding and remains effused in his determined dreams. It portrays a being that has taken on the arduous task of converting his desires into reality, despite the circumstances on offer. Notwithstanding the anxiety of being mocked at every step, he enters the realm of his own efforts from where he emerges a vastly distinguished person.

Hardik Pandya’s journey from a lower-class family that could barely afford to treat the three heart attacks that his father Himanshu Pandya incurred, to making a sensational Test debut a week ago against Sri Lanka is replete with struggles, courage and a strange self-confidence not witnessed in many 23-year-olds.

A 57-ball 82 for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Mumbai rewrote Pandya’s script in his quest for greater glory, after which he secured a regular spot in the domestic team. Being bagged by the Mumbai Indians in the 2015 edition of the Indian Premier League was the sole motivation the youngster needed and through match-winning knocks and crucial scalps, fast-forwarded his entry into the national team.

A strew of performances coated with astonishing self-belief!

23rd March, 2016: The nation was on edge. What was unassumingly a comfortable match had found its way into the last lap. As India took on Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup in Bangalore, thoughts of an encore of the 2007 World Cup, when India had bowed down to the Tigers, were in every fan's mind.

11 runs needed. 6 deliveries. Fifth bowler, Hardik Pandya, to bowl.

The match was considered over after the Indian conceded nine runs in the first three balls, amidst a hullaballoo of chaos and frustration. Just when the angst had set in, an unexpected turn of events followed, which gave birth to a hero; a star.

Three slower, short balls. Three dot balls. Two wickets and a run-out. As the country exulted in Dhoni’s masterful run-out and the improbable win, Pandya announced his arrival.

18th June, 2017: Chasing a formidable 339 for victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the finals of the Champions Trophy in England, India surprisingly slipped to 54/5. Clueless against a strong Pakistani attack, the Indian legends crumbled one after the other in an embarrassing heap. With a shock defeat looming, Pandya walked out to the crease, without a dollop of nervous energy. Hard-hitting cricketing shots resulted in his half-century in just 32 deliveries - the fastest in any ICC event - raising hopes of a revival before a terrible mix-up dashed them.

Pandya showed the world what he was capable of in the ICC Champions Trophy final

A 43-ball 76 against a menacing attack highlighted the aura that Pandya possessed. Another high-octane clash. Another Pandya special. Another glimpse of what he was made of.

In between the two knocks, Pandya had penned his tale with such panache that the cricketing fraternity could not help but notice. By winning the Man-of-the-Match award on his ODI debut against New Zealand last year and continuing his impressive form into this year’s IPL as well, Pandya, through his 140kmph canons and sky-high strike rates, silenced critics who now see him as the seam-bowling all-rounder that India were desperately searching for.

A poor FC record but does it really matter?

The tattoos lie. So do the golden streaks in his styled hair. On first appearance, Pandya might appear a nonchalant youngster suited to the shorter formats; someone who wants to play cricket but might not be prepared to grind it out over 5-days in the Test arena. Tests are suited for subtler characters - the silent charisma of Rahul Dravid and the grit and determination of Jacques Kallis. It definitely is not for the brash, bold and young breed of players who have made a name for themselves in the T20 formats.

But this is where appearances are deceiving. Pandya's joy on finally playing Test cricket after an agonising injury-layoff against England was on full display even before the day of the 1st Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle had arrived. A childlike post on Twitter revealed his enthusiasm; his excitement.

What better to live moments which i often fantasized as a growing kid!

A tug at the logo, below which was inscribed the number 289, and swift acknowledgment of the Test cap that was handed over by skipper Virat Kohli initiated his entry into the world of Test cricket. At the stroke of lunch on Day 2, Pandya got his first feel of Test cricket. An unflustered figure walked out, in sync with the responsibility at hand.

With the scorecard reading 491/6, the 23-year-old could have eased himself into the format rather than take the dangerous route. With Kohli already receiving backlash for including Pandya, who had a poor First-Class record, in the squad, the pressure on the young all-rounder was intense. A blip here and an opportunity could be lost forever. The first two deliveries from Rangana Herath were defended with big strides forward. The third, met with a bigger stride, was carved away for a boundary. The intent was shown; the aggression, displayed.

An hour later, he had mercilessly ripped apart an already wounded opponent. Herath had been smashed all over the park and even Nuwan Pradeep, who had troubled the skipper Kohli, eventually taking six wickets in the Test, was not spared. A half-century in 48 deliveries, in which both the shorter and the full-length balls were dispatched over the ropes, marked his arrival. More importantly, the confidence with which he batted alongside Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav, shifting gears at the opportune moment and unraveling his plethora of shots, displayed his composure and fearless persona.

Confidence over records

Pandya is certainly no Rahul Dravid but he could be equally important for India in the long run

In a country where a player’s legacy depends on his first-class records, Pandya’s 746 runs in 17 FC matches do not warrant a place in the Indian side. 24 wickets in as many games at an average of 35.66 do not put him in line to become the ‘next Kapil Dev’, as is being claimed.

Pandya will not play session after session and defend deliveries like Dravid had done for years. He will not adopt Geoffrey Boycott’s policy and leave anything outside the fourth stump. There was a reason why Pandya was chosen to lead the India A side against the touring Australians earlier this year. There must have been a reason why Dravid, the coach of the India A team, selected Pandya to tour Australia in spite of the debacle he faced the 2016 IPL, one that eventually cost him his place in the national side. There must have been a reason why the legend Sachin Tendulkar, way back in 2015, had predicted that Pandya would play for India in a year and a half's time. He ended up donning the Indian jersey in just seven months after that declaration.

Whoever said that only a successful domestic career could result in an equally successful international career has clearly been proven wrong. We have to look no further than Australia's David Warner, who continues to amaze with his skills without having played a single FC game before making his debut for the country. The talks then, of Pandya's lack of domestic experience, hold no value.

His ability to move the ball and provide a batting option, thus reducing the pressure on Ravi Ashwin and the other bowlers, make Pandya a great asset. With the skill to play proper shots and the ability to bowl long spells, providing the main bowlers with much-needed breaks during an innings, the 23-year-old is certainly India’s answer to the seaming all-rounder conundrum, something which Stuart Binny was unable to become.

Most importantly, it is his unparalleled confidence and a sound knowledge of his own game that make his FC records redundant. In an interesting anecdote, when Ricky Ponting, the coach of MI last year, asked the youngster about the areas he wanted to develop in and improve, he unabashedly claimed, “the short ball and the hook shot.”

Having learnt the art of playing according to the situation from his stint under Dravid, the younger of the two Pandya brothers has the tough task of executing his talent to perfection when the team tour South Africa, England and Australia in the next two years. Till then, he has shown that records matter for little if passion, fierceness, and fitness are assimilated into one package and displayed in the best of ways every time a player dons the jersey.