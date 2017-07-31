Hardik Pandya says he might hit six sixes someday

The 23-year-old also talked about his admiration and respect for Jacques Kallis.

Will Pandya emulate Yuvraj Singh's six sixes?

What's the story?

2017 has been a break-through year for Indian cricket team's all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. After creating waves in the 10th edition of the IPL, the youngster shone in the Champions Trophy and made an impressive debut at Galle last week.

The hard-hitting batsman has hit three sixes off three consecutive balls on multiple occasions in domestic and international cricket. In fact, a couple of these instances came in the two matches that India played against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

While talking to bcci.tv, the 23-year-old was asked if he would like to emulate Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in an over. Responding to the same, he said, "I don't think about hitting six sixes in an over. I have hit three sixes off three balls but never went for the fourth one as the situation never demanded. If some day, we have a situation where I can go after all six balls, I might go for it."

Pandya had a successful Test debut against Sri Lanka last week, where he scored a quick-fire 50 off 49 balls to steer his team to a 600 in the first innings.

"Even when I was batting, it felt like batting in one-dayers. The scenario was perfect for me. As an international cricketer, you need to be smart as in terms of preparation. While switching formats, there is a switch in mindset but skill sets generally don't change," he said after the match.

Extra cover: Hardik Pandya could become India's Ben Stokes, says Virat Kohli

In case you didn't know...

The 23-year-old is a crucial member of India's ODI and T20 sides

Pandya has been a crucial member of the Indian limited overs squad for the last two years. His batting prowess has scaled new heights this season though and has helped him earn his Test cap two years after his international debut.

Captain Virat Kohli recently said that the 23-year-old can take up the same role for India that Ben Stokes does for England in Test cricket.

The details

While Kohli wants Pandya to emulate Stokes, Jacques Kallis is the all-rounder's favourite.

He admires the amount of runs that the South African scored playing at No. 3 in addition to the number of wickets that he took across all formats in his illustrious international career.

What's next?

Pandya will look to carry his form in the next Test in Colombo this Thursday (August 3). The youngster has started well but will need to perform consistently to cement his place in the side. Talented cricketers are warming the bench in the longest format of the game and every cricketer in the playing XI will need to be consistent to preserve his place in the side.

Author's take

Pandya's meteoric rise in international cricket has been a treat to watch. It has been a long time since India have unleashed a genuine fast-bowling all-rounder on world cricket.

Pandya is set to fill that long-standing void. The captain and support staff will look to groom him well so as to help him climb to the highest international level that has not been scaled by an Indian fast-bowling all-rounder for a long time now.