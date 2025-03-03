Hardik Pandya vs Glenn Maxwell - comparing their stats after 92 ODIs

There is palpable tension among Indian and Australian fans as the two arch-rivals get set to clash in the semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. The two teams have met in the biggest matches of ICC events has been a common feature over the past two decades.

The upcoming encounter is highly anticipated by fans and pundits not only for the rich history of the two teams but also the number of enticing individual battles. However, subtly lost in the those is a match up that could have major bearing on the contest's outcome - Hardik Pandya vs Glenn Maxwell.

The duo have been an integral part of their respective white-ball sides over the years, lending incredible balance to the playing XIs. Although not spoken about in the same breath as many of the top-order batters or strike bowlers, Hardik and Maxwell performing the dual role with bat and ball cannot be understated enough.

While the swashbuckling Aussie all-rounder has played 148 ODIs in his 13-year career, Hardik has featured in 92 ODIs - a number Maxwell reached in early 2019.

How did the duo perform with bat and ball in their first 92 ODIs in terms of raw numbers, impact and in big tournaments?

We find out in the upcoming sections on the eve of their next duel in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final.

Overall numbers with bat and ball

Hardik Pandya and Glenn Maxwell have been tasked with similar roles by India and Australia in ODIs over the years - Game-changing knocks in the lower middle-order and a fifth or sixth bowling option. Thus, it worth looking at who scored more runs and picked up more wickets through their first 92 ODIs between the Indian pace-bowling and Australian spin-bowling all-rounders.

Milestones like half-centuries, centuries and four/five-wicket hauls are harder to achieve at their batting and bowling positions, yet, we also breakdown those numbers to see who walks away with bragging rights in the counting numbers category.

Hardik Pandya vs Glenn Maxwell - Overall Numbers after 92 ODIs

The above table clearly highlights Hardik's dominance over Maxwell with the ball through his first 92 ODIs. However, the Aussie right-hander edges his Indian counterpart in all the batting numbers - runs, centuries and half-centuries.

While both are among the safest fielders in their respective sides, Maxwell has substantially more catches than Hardik. Despite picking up only half as many wickets as Hardik, Maxwell has two four-wicket hauls compared to Hardik's one.

Despite the massive difference in wickets in Hardik's favor, Maxwell wins in all the categories of the counting numbers metric gives him the final nod.

Edge: Glenn Maxwell

More Impactful all-rounder - Hardik or Maxwell?

Middle-order batting all-rounders, more than any other department in cricket, must be measure predominantly by their impact numbers over any other statistical metric. While their intangible value to a side must be acknowledged irrespective of numbers, batting and bowling averages, batting strike rates, bowling economy rates and numbers in team wins are some of the key impact numbers we look at for Hardik and Maxwell through 92 ODIs.

Hardik Pandya vs Glenn Maxwell - Impact Numbers

Hardik and Maxwell's impact numbers after 92 ODIs are close as they get, with both all-rounders one-upping the other by the barest of margins in an equal number of categories.

While the Indian right-hander boasts a slightly better overall batting average, the veteran Aussie has him beat in terms of strike rate and average in team wins. With the ball, however, it is Hardik who has a better average overall and in wins.

Their economy rates being dead even means Hardik has decisively been more impactful than Maxwell with the ball than the other way around with the willow.

Edge: Hardik Pandya

Who was better in ICC ODI events through 92 ODIs?

The stars of world cricket are often judged by their performances in the ICC events like the World Cup and Champions Trophy. Through 92 ODIs, Hardik has already been part of two ODI World Cups - 2019 and 2023, and as many Champions Trophies - 2017 and 2025.

Meanwhile, Maxwell had played only the 2015 World Cup and the 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophies through his first 92 ODI games.

We look at how the duo fared in these marquee ICC events with bat and ball in the below table:

Hardik Pandya vs Glenn Maxwell - ICC events

It is crystal clear that Maxwell has dominated with the bat in his lone ODI World Cup through 92 ODIs, compared to Hardik's batting performances in the tournament. However, their Champions Trophy numbers with the willow are all too similar to decide between the two.

Meanwhile, Maxwell has a slender edge in terms of average and economy rate with the ball over Hardik in ODI World Cups, while the reverse is true in the Champions Trophy.

Adding all of these up, it is safe to say Maxwell's batting exploits in his lone ODI World Cup makes him the winner of ICC events battle.

Edge: Glenn Maxwell

Conclusion

The Hardik Pandya-Glenn Maxwell contest through 92 ODIs is a mere reflection of the India-Australia rivalry in recent years - closely contested with little to separate between the two. While Maxwell has the edge in many of the batting categories by close margins, the same can be said about Hardik when it comes to bowling.

Unfortunately, a Super Over between these two accomplished ODI all-rounders isn't a feasible option to break the tie.

Winner: Dead heat

