Harmanpreet Kaur not available for the first ODI against Australia, confirms India women’s head coach Ramesh Powar

India women’s head coach Ramesh Powar has confirmed that Harmanpreet Kaur will not be available for the first ODI against Australia due to a thumb injury.

India women will take on Australia women in three ODIs, a one-off day-night Test and three T20Is, starting with the first one-dayer on September 21.

At a virtual press conference on Monday, India women's skipper Mithali Raj stated that Kaur came back early from The Hundred after an injury and hasn’t played since then.

India women's coach Powar then shed light on the status of Kaur’s injury.

"Harmanpreet Kaur was deemed fit and hence she was selected for this tour, but unfortunately some days back she got a hit on the thumb so she is not available for the first ODI. The next ODI, we will take a call according to her pain and fitness management. Shikha Pandey is fit and fine, she is available for selection," he said at the press conference.

The India women’s captain was also quizzed about her batting position in the ODI series. She responded that she is flexible with any number and that it all depends on the team's needs.

"I think I am quite flexible with my batting order, whether it's number three or four. It all depends on the composition of the team, if we have a good middle-order, then I put my role up which is number three. If there is inexperience in the middle-order then I push myself at number four. It all depends on the composition and now with Harmanpreet out for the first ODI, I have to think about my order," Raj said.

“We have to give Shafali Verma a little breathing space: India women's coach

On opening batter Shafali Verma, Powar said that the 17-year-old is confident and growing in her role. He also added that the team management will not look to curb her freedom.

"As far as Shafali is concerned, I think the way she played the Test game, we were happy," he said. "As a 17-year-old, we have to give her a little breathing space. Me, Mithali, and SS Das have had conversations with her.

"She knows what is expected out of her, we do not push her who is very expressive in her batting," he added. "We do not want to curtail her game, we want to give her freedom. She has played The Hundred so she has some confidence from that, it is important for us to let her express, she is just 17, we cannot forget that."

Verma made an impressive Test debut in England, scoring 96 and 63.

