“When PM Modi speaks with us, it feels like entire country is supporting us”- Harmanpreet Kaur 

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women's cricket team captain, expressed her delight at meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. She said that the Indian PM is a source of motivation who recognizes hard work and achievements of sportspersons.

PM Modi interacted with the Indian athletes who took part in the recently concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games, at his official residence. The Indian women's team, who won the silver medal in the women's T20 cricket event, were also present on the occassion.

Speaking to ANI, Kaur said:

"It's quite important to receive motivation from the country's PM. When PM Modi speaks with us, it feels like the entire country is supporting us and that everybody is appreciating our hard work. It's a big achievement for our cricket team.”

ANI @ANI It's quite important to receive motivation from the country's PM. When PM Modi speaks with us it feels like entire country is supporting us & that everybody is appreciating our hard work. It's a big achievement for our cricket team: Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain, Women's Cricket Team It's quite important to receive motivation from the country's PM. When PM Modi speaks with us it feels like entire country is supporting us & that everybody is appreciating our hard work. It's a big achievement for our cricket team: Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain, Women's Cricket Team https://t.co/QQ6DJIJ1Cv

The special event at the PM's residence was also attended by the coaches of the respective teams and athletes, as well as the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The Prime Minister had also shared a special tweet earlier to praise the Indian side for their historic effort.

“Cricket and India are inseparable. Our women's cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future.”

Narendra Modi @narendramodi Cricket and India are inseparable. Our Women's cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious Silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future. Cricket and India are inseparable. Our Women's cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious Silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future. https://t.co/jTeJb9I9XB

Also Read: “No Indian player can take part in any other league”- CSK can’t use MS Dhoni as mentor for Johannesburg franchise in SA T20 league, confirms BCCI

Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. came tantalizingly close to winning gold

India women’s cricket team scripted history by winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. They defeated the likes of arch-rivals Pakistan, Barbados, and then, England in the semi-finals.

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen



get the SILVER medal 🥈 A tight finish in the end and Australia beat India by 9 runs in the final of the Commonwealth Games. #TeamIndia get the SILVER medal 🥈 A tight finish in the end and Australia beat India by 9 runs in the final of the Commonwealth Games.#TeamIndia get the SILVER medal 🥈 https://t.co/s7VezmPhLI

The Indian team was well on course to win the gold medal as they were placed comfortably at 118/2 in 14.2 overs while chasing a target of 162. Unfortunately, they suffered a terrible collapse that saw them lose eight wickets for 34 runs as they fell nine runs short of Australia's total.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front in the final as she played a vital knock of 65 runs, but couldn’t save India from the hands of defeat.

The Women in Blue will next play against England in their backyard in September. Expectations would again be high from them.

Also Read: "I am blessed to be a Bhartiya"- MS Dhoni changes his Instagram DP ahead of 75th Independence Day

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think India women will finally beat Australia in finals next time? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat